Most Interesting New ETFs of 2H22

Despite continued market turmoil, US-listed ETFs have pulled in more than $560 billion so far in 2022 and remain on track for second-highest annual inflows on record. Almost 400 new ETFs have been introduced this year, slightly lower than record-breaking number in the same period last year but still very impressive.

The Harbor Corporate Culture ETF HAPI invests in companies with strong corporate culture firms. Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT are the top holdings currently.

The God Bless America ETF YALL screens out firms with "politically left/liberal political activism & social agendas.” Tesla TSLA and NVIDIA NVDA are its top holdings.

The AXS Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF TGN holds 25 “highest investment quality” firms. Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and FrancoNevada FNV get the highest allocations in the portfolio.

Kevin Paffrath, a YouTube financial influencer with 1.84 million followers, launched the Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP) recently. It has more than 20% of its assets invested in Tesla currently.

