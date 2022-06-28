Most Interesting New ETFs of 1H22

The ETF industry continues to grow at a record pace despite market turbulence. 190 new ETFs have launched this year so far, taking the total number of US listed products to over 2,950.

New ETFs are getting more niche, focusing on a very narrow corner of the market or a very specialized strategy. The main reason is that all easy ideas have already been taken.

We are highlighting five very interesting ETFs that made their debut in the first half of 2022.

ProShares, the firm behind the first and largest US listed bitcoin futures ETF BITO, launched an inverse bitcoin ETF last week. BITI allows investors to effectively short bitcoin using futures. Cryptocurrencies have suffered a brutal sell off lately, with bitcoin tumbling below $20,000 from an all-time high of over $67,800 in November.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF DUHP is an actively managed ETF that focuses on highly profitable companies like Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT.

The activist investment firm that had sent shock waves through Corporate America last year when it successfully placed three candidates on the board of Exxon Mobil XOM launched its second ETF. The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF NETZ holds companies driving the transition to net zero.

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF EVMT is the first ETF that provides exposure to metals used in EV production, including cobalt, copper, nickel and aluminum.

The firm behind the SARK ETF that shorts the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, Cathie Wood’s flagship fund, has now launched a fund that provides 2X exposure to ARKK . The AXS 2X Innovation ETF TARK may appeal to investors who believe the recent selloff in disruptive innovation stocks is overdone.

