Most Interesting New ETFs

256 new ETFs came to market in 2019, compared to 272 in 2018. And 129 products were shuttered during the year, most of which had just failed to gather assets.

Two of the biggest launches last year were ESG ETFs--the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) and the Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)—that had gathered over $1 billion within a few weeks of their launch, but a lot of seed money for them came from Finnish pension insurance giant Ilmarinen.

Among notable new products were those focused on space, veganism, cannabis, 5G and quantum computing.

The Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is the first ETF focused exclusively on companies involved in research, development and usage of 5G technology. Its top holdings include Nokia (NOK) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) holds companies that are positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology. While technology giants Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOGL) are included in the portfolio, its top holdings are smaller, pure-play cloud companies.

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) uses human and economic freedoms as primary factors in the investment selection process. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) are its top holdings.

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) holds technology companies that have increased their dividends for at least seven years. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft are among its holdings.

