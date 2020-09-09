Most Interesting New ETFs: Sports Betting & Telemedicine

More than 170 ETFs have made their debut this year, but closures are slightly ahead of launches amid pandemic and rising market volatility. ETF providers routinely liquidate products that fail to gather enough assets. Many of the funds that shuttered this year were ETNs, leveraged and inverse products.

Some of the new ETFs have been able to attract a lot of assets in a short period as they resonated with investors.

In 2018, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting. Goldman Sachs expects sports betting to become a $28 billion industry and iGaming or online gambling to become a $9.5 billion industry.

The Roundhill Sports Betting iGaming ETF (BETZ), first and only ETF to provide exposure to this fast-growing industry, has already gathered over $90 million in assets. Penn National Gaming (PENN) and DraftKings (DKNG) are among its top holdings.

The pandemic will forever transform how we live. Many patients would want to avoid doctor’s offices for routine care. We may see greater adoption of telemedicine in the post pandemic world. Per GlobalX, the market for telemedicine and digital health was about $175 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to over $657 billion by 2026.

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) holds companies positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of telemedicine and digital health. Teladoc Health (TDOC) and iRhythm (IRTC) are among its top holdings. It has gathered over $310 million within six weeks of its launch.

