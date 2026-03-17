The Most Important Detail in Palantir's Earnings Wasn't the Revenue. It's This.

Key Points

Existing clients appear to be expanding their use of the company’s platform.

Companies are shifting from AI experiments toward production systems embedded in workflows.

Enterprise platforms often grow by deepening relationships with existing customers, creating enormous shareholder value.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) just delivered another rock-solid quarter, with rapid revenue growth driven by accelerating demand for artificial intelligence (AI) software. But one of the most interesting numbers in the latest earnings report wasn't revenue. It was how much Palantir's existing customers are spending.

That detail may reveal something important about how Palantir Technologies is evolving, and where its future growth might come from.

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Palantir's existing customers are spending more

One of the most notable trends in Palantir's business is the rapid growth in spending by its largest customers. During the latestearnings call management highlighted that average revenue per customer continues to rise sharply. For instance, an energy company grew from an annual contract value of $4 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $20 million by the end of last year, mainly due to increased use cases.

That suggests companies that adopt the platform often deepen their relationship over time, a pattern common in enterprise software. A company might begin with a small deployment, perhaps a single operational project. But if the software proves useful, it often spreads across departments.

And that expansion can dramatically increase the contract's size.

AI is moving from experiments to real operations

Another reason customers may be spending more is the growing urgency to deploy AI at scale to remain competitive in their industries. These organizations might have spent the past few years experimenting with AI. But in recent months, they have been taking major steps to upgrade their operations, many of which put AI at the center of their strategic evolution.

That's where Palantir's software comes in. Platforms like Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) allow organizations to connect enterprise data, deploy AI models, and integrate those systems into operational workflows.

Moreover, to further accelerate AI adoption, the company launched the AIP bootcamp to help potential customers experience the real impact of AI on their operations, with many experiencing it almost on the first day alone. Once the enterprises see the impact of these new technologies on their operations, committing to long-term contracts with Palantir becomes a rational decision.

Better still, once those systems get embedded inside a company, new opportunities to use the platform often emerge. For instance, a business might start by using Palantir to analyze supply chains. Later, it could expand the platform to support financial planning, operational monitoring, or risk analysis.

Each additional use case can increase the contract's size.

Why does growing revenue from existing customers matter?

For investors, expansion revenue can be just as important as signing new customers. One thing is that this kind of growth is highly efficient and generally requires very little additional customer-acquisition cost.

But more importantly, deepening relationships with existing clients increases customer switching costs, making them more likely to renew their contracts year after year. Palantir's latest earnings suggest that the process may already be underway.

What does it mean for Palantir investors?

Palantir's latest earnings report showed strong growth across the business. But the deeper story may lie inside its customer base.

If existing customers continue expanding their use of the platform, Palantir could benefit from a powerful growth engine, one that compounds over time as companies embed its software more deeply into their operations.

Over time, that trend could turn Palantir into an AI infrastructure company, thereby creating enormous shareholder value.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.