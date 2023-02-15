FUTU

Most HK-listed brokerages suspend irregular new accounts according to regulatory requirement

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

February 15, 2023 — 06:59 am EST

Written by Ella Cao and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Hong Kong-listed brokerages conducting cross-border securities business have suspended irregular new accounts and will not restrict the trading of existing clients for no reasons, China's securities regulator said on Wednesday.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with domestic and overseas regulators to ensure the smooth implementation of measures without disrupting markets, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on Wednesday.

CSRC banned online brokerages Futu Holding FUTU.O and UP Fintech Holding 1M5y.Ffrom soliciting new business from mainland investors on Dec. 30.

