The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State

A fascinating way to trace the distribution of wealth across America is to discern the most expensive city in every state — for instance, a typical home in the most expensive city in Florida is 24 times more expensive than the typical home value in the most expensive city in Mississippi.

Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed information from Zillow Home Value Index to find the cities with the most expensive median home values in every state. All told, the information paints a fascinating portrait of wealth in America and where the richest homeowners of every state hang their hats.

Check out the most expensive place to buy a home in your state.

Mountain Brook, Alabama

Median home value: $1,020,885

$1,020,885 Population: 22,160

Juneau, Alaska

Median home value: $503,389

$503,389 Population: 31,969

Paradise Valley, Arizona

Median home value: $3,383,591

$3,383,591 Population: 12,621

Goshen, Arkansas

Median home value: $700,302

$700,302 Population: 2,488

Atherton, California

Median home value: $7,551,668

$7,551,668 Population: 7,021

Aspen, Colorado

Median home value: $9,720,579

$9,720,579 Population: 6,862

Greenwich, Connecticut

Median home value: $2,400,918

$2,400,918 Population: 14,528

Dewey Beach, Delaware

Median home value: $1,327,504

$1,327,504 Population: 328

Jupiter Island, Florida

Median home value: $9,514,524

$9,514,524 Population: 871

Milton, Georgia

Median home value: $983,116

$983,116 Population: 41,305

Hanalei, Hawaii

Median home value: $4,262,439

$4,262,439 Population: 239

Sun Valley, Idaho

Median home value: $2,812,120

$2,812,120 Population: 1,383

Kenilworth, Illinois

Median home value: $1,888,854

$1,888,854 Population: 2,543

Dune Acres, Indiana

Median home value: $822,001

$822,001 Population: 247

Okoboji, Iowa

Median home value: $1,012,022

$1,012,022 Population: 806

Mission Hills, Kansas

Median home value: $1,494,852

$1,494,852 Population: 3,556

Prospect, Kentucky

Median home value: $662,863

$662,863 Population: 4,518

Madisonville, Louisiana

Median home value: $384,072

$384,072 Population: 971

Kennebunkport, Maine

Median home value: $1,132,804

$1,132,804 Population: 1,450

Chevy Chase, Maryland

Median home value: $1,536,083

$1,536,083 Population: 1,092

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Median home value: $3,232,432

$3,232,432 Population: 10,837

Lake Angelus, Michigan

Median home value: $1,676,657

$1,676,657 Population: 277

Minnetonka Beach, Minnesota

Median home value: $2,052,336

$2,052,336 Population: 410

Madison, Mississippi

Median home value: $402,748

$402,748 Population: 27,775

Huntleigh, Missouri

Median home value: $2,314,658

$2,314,658 Population: 384

Big Sky, Montana

Median home value: $3,274,217

$3,274,217 Population: 2,388

Walton, Nebraska

Median home value: $635,678

$635,678 Population: 624

Glenbrook, Nevada

Median home value: $2,777,505

$2,777,505 Population: 274

Hanover, New Hampshire

Median home value: $1,042,652

$1,042,652 Population: 8,520

Deal, New Jersey

Median home value: $4,043,692

$4,043,692 Population: 632

Lamy, New Mexico

Median home value: $855,755

$855,755 Population: 115

Sagaponack, New York

Median home value: $6,685,923

$6,685,923 Population: 282

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

Median home value: $2,106,896

$2,106,896 Population: 2,679

Reiles Acres, North Dakota

Median home value: $545,618

$545,618 Population: 888

Hunting Valley, Ohio

Median home value: $1,584,388

$1,584,388 Population: 780

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

Median home value: $974,356

$974,356 Population: 3,838

Cannon Beach, Oregon

Median home value: $1,007,509

$1,007,509 Population: $1,368

Villanova, Pennsylvania

Median home value: $1,436,825

$1,436,825 Population: 8,431

Newport, Rhode Island

Median home value: $989,953

$989,953 Population: 25,029

Sullivans Island, South Carolina

Median home value: $4,087,636

$4,087,636 Population: 2,127

Keystone, South Dakota

Median home value: $619,415

$619,415 Population: 404

Brentwood, Tennessee

Median home value: $1,420,054

$1,420,054 Population: 45,272

Highland Park, Texas

Median home value: $3,059,874

$3,059,874 Population: 8,774

Park City, Utah

Median home value: $1,938,455

$1,938,455 Population: $8,365

Stowe, Vermont

Median home value: $1,050,829

$1,050,829 Population: 745

McLean, Virginia

Median home value: $1,746,064

$1,746,064 Population: 50,232

Hunts Point, Washington

Median home value: $8,153,743

$8,153,743 Population: 321

Shepherdstown, West Virginia

Median home value: $480,392

$480,392 Population: 1,399

Oconomowoc Lake, Wisconsin

Median home value: $1,793,876

$1,793,876 Population: 699

Wilson, Wyoming

Median home value: $4,826,716

$4,826,716 Population: 1,255

Methodology: To find the most expensive place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the most expensive median home values, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 28, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State

