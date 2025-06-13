The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State

A fascinating way to trace the distribution of wealth across America is to discern the most expensive city in every state — for instance, a typical home in the most expensive city in Florida is 24 times more expensive than the typical home value in the most expensive city in Mississippi.
Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed information from Zillow Home Value Index to find the cities with the most expensive median home values in every state. All told, the information paints a fascinating portrait of wealth in America and where the richest homeowners of every state hang their hats.
Check out the most expensive place to buy a home in your state.
Mountain Brook, Alabama
- Median home value: $1,020,885
- Population: 22,160
Juneau, Alaska
- Median home value: $503,389
- Population: 31,969
Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Median home value: $3,383,591
- Population: 12,621
Goshen, Arkansas
- Median home value: $700,302
- Population: 2,488
Atherton, California
- Median home value: $7,551,668
- Population: 7,021
Aspen, Colorado
- Median home value: $9,720,579
- Population: 6,862
Greenwich, Connecticut
- Median home value: $2,400,918
- Population: 14,528
Dewey Beach, Delaware
- Median home value: $1,327,504
- Population: 328
Jupiter Island, Florida
- Median home value: $9,514,524
- Population: 871
Milton, Georgia
- Median home value: $983,116
- Population: 41,305
Hanalei, Hawaii
- Median home value: $4,262,439
- Population: 239
Sun Valley, Idaho
- Median home value: $2,812,120
- Population: 1,383
Kenilworth, Illinois
- Median home value: $1,888,854
- Population: 2,543
Dune Acres, Indiana
- Median home value: $822,001
- Population: 247
Okoboji, Iowa
- Median home value: $1,012,022
- Population: 806
Mission Hills, Kansas
- Median home value: $1,494,852
- Population: 3,556
Prospect, Kentucky
- Median home value: $662,863
- Population: 4,518
Madisonville, Louisiana
- Median home value: $384,072
- Population: 971
Kennebunkport, Maine
- Median home value: $1,132,804
- Population: 1,450
Chevy Chase, Maryland
- Median home value: $1,536,083
- Population: 1,092
Nantucket, Massachusetts
- Median home value: $3,232,432
- Population: 10,837
Lake Angelus, Michigan
- Median home value: $1,676,657
- Population: 277
Minnetonka Beach, Minnesota
- Median home value: $2,052,336
- Population: 410
Madison, Mississippi
- Median home value: $402,748
- Population: 27,775
Huntleigh, Missouri
- Median home value: $2,314,658
- Population: 384
Big Sky, Montana
- Median home value: $3,274,217
- Population: 2,388
Walton, Nebraska
- Median home value: $635,678
- Population: 624
Glenbrook, Nevada
- Median home value: $2,777,505
- Population: 274
Hanover, New Hampshire
- Median home value: $1,042,652
- Population: 8,520
Deal, New Jersey
- Median home value: $4,043,692
- Population: 632
Lamy, New Mexico
- Median home value: $855,755
- Population: 115
Sagaponack, New York
- Median home value: $6,685,923
- Population: 282
Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
- Median home value: $2,106,896
- Population: 2,679
Reiles Acres, North Dakota
- Median home value: $545,618
- Population: 888
Hunting Valley, Ohio
- Median home value: $1,584,388
- Population: 780
Nichols Hills, Oklahoma
- Median home value: $974,356
- Population: 3,838
Cannon Beach, Oregon
- Median home value: $1,007,509
- Population: $1,368
Villanova, Pennsylvania
- Median home value: $1,436,825
- Population: 8,431
Newport, Rhode Island
- Median home value: $989,953
- Population: 25,029
Sullivans Island, South Carolina
- Median home value: $4,087,636
- Population: 2,127
Keystone, South Dakota
- Median home value: $619,415
- Population: 404
Brentwood, Tennessee
- Median home value: $1,420,054
- Population: 45,272
Highland Park, Texas
- Median home value: $3,059,874
- Population: 8,774
Park City, Utah
- Median home value: $1,938,455
- Population: $8,365
Stowe, Vermont
- Median home value: $1,050,829
- Population: 745
McLean, Virginia
- Median home value: $1,746,064
- Population: 50,232
Hunts Point, Washington
- Median home value: $8,153,743
- Population: 321
Shepherdstown, West Virginia
- Median home value: $480,392
- Population: 1,399
Oconomowoc Lake, Wisconsin
- Median home value: $1,793,876
- Population: 699
Wilson, Wyoming
- Median home value: $4,826,716
- Population: 1,255
Methodology: To find the most expensive place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the most expensive median home values, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 28, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State
