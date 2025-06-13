Personal Finance

The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State

June 13, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

A fascinating way to trace the distribution of wealth across America is to discern the most expensive city in every state — for instance, a typical home in the most expensive city in Florida is 24 times more expensive than the typical home value in the most expensive city in Mississippi.

Check Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Learn This: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Recently, GOBankingRates analyzed information from Zillow Home Value Index to find the cities with the most expensive median home values in every state. All told, the information paints a fascinating portrait of wealth in America and where the richest homeowners of every state hang their hats.

Check out the most expensive place to buy a home in your state.

Mountain Brook Alabama Zillow

Mountain Brook, Alabama

  • Median home value: $1,020,885
  • Population: 22,160

Find More: Here’s the Line Between Middle Class and Upper-Middle Class in Every State

Read This: Check Out the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Douglas Island in Juneau Alaska winter

Juneau, Alaska

  • Median home value: $503,389
  • Population: 31,969

Also See: The Cheapest Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Home in Paradise Valley Arizona Zillow

Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Median home value: $3,383,591
  • Population: 12,621
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Goshen, Arkansas

  • Median home value: $700,302
  • Population: 2,488
Atherton California Zillow

Atherton, California

  • Median home value: $7,551,668
  • Population: 7,021
Looking at Aspen Colorado during the winter season.

Aspen, Colorado

  • Median home value: $9,720,579
  • Population: 6,862
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Median home value: $2,400,918
  • Population: 14,528

Enjoy This: The Money You Need To Save Monthly To Retire Comfortably in Every State

Delaware, Dewey Beach, Travel, destinations, summer, vacation

Dewey Beach, Delaware

  • Median home value: $1,327,504
  • Population: 328
Beachfront condominiums and the Atlantic Ocean at Jupiter Island, Florida.

Jupiter Island, Florida

  • Median home value: $9,514,524
  • Population: 871
Map-Georgia-Alabama-South-Carolina-iStock-502289834

Milton, Georgia

  • Median home value: $983,116
  • Population: 41,305
Hanalei Bay, Kauai Hawaii.

Hanalei, Hawaii

  • Median home value: $4,262,439
  • Population: 239
Sun Valley - Idaho

Sun Valley, Idaho

  • Median home value: $2,812,120
  • Population: 1,383

Learn More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

Illinois, Kenilworth

Kenilworth, Illinois

  • Median home value: $1,888,854
  • Population: 2,543
Midwest Town - Image.

Dune Acres, Indiana

  • Median home value: $822,001
  • Population: 247
Most Expensive Zip Code in Iowa: 51355

Okoboji, Iowa

  • Median home value: $1,012,022
  • Population: 806
Mission Hills, Kansas

Mission Hills, Kansas

  • Median home value: $1,494,852
  • Population: 3,556
Prospect-Kentucky

Prospect, Kentucky

  • Median home value: $662,863
  • Population: 4,518

Find Out: How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Remote location state line from Texas to Louisiana on a two lane highway with a sign welcoming travelers into the state of Louisiana.

Madisonville, Louisiana

  • Median home value: $384,072
  • Population: 971
Kennebunkport-Maine

Kennebunkport, Maine

  • Median home value: $1,132,804
  • Population: 1,450
Chevy Chase, MD - April 8, 2018: A large mansion in the neighborhood of Kenwood, an area best known for its many Japanese Yoshino cherry blossom trees in the spring.

Chevy Chase, Maryland

  • Median home value: $1,536,083
  • Population: 1,092
Nantucket Waterfront

Nantucket, Massachusetts

  • Median home value: $3,232,432
  • Population: 10,837
Michigan's Premier Address for Business, Retail, & Commerce.

Lake Angelus, Michigan

  • Median home value: $1,676,657
  • Population: 277
Carlson Towers at sunset - Image.

Minnetonka Beach, Minnesota

  • Median home value: $2,052,336
  • Population: 410

See More: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Madison Mississippi

Madison, Mississippi

  • Median home value: $402,748
  • Population: 27,775
Missouri Welcome Sign stock photo

Huntleigh, Missouri

  • Median home value: $2,314,658
  • Population: 384
Big Sky Montana mountains

Big Sky, Montana

  • Median home value: $3,274,217
  • Population: 2,388
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Walton, Nebraska

  • Median home value: $635,678
  • Population: 624

Trending Now: How Paychecks Would Look in Each State If Trump Dropped Federal Income Tax

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Glenbrook, Nevada

  • Median home value: $2,777,505
  • Population: 274
Hanover, New Hampshire USA - October 6, 2018: The Baker-Berry Library on the campus of Dartmouth College.

Hanover, New Hampshire

  • Median home value: $1,042,652
  • Population: 8,520
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

Deal, New Jersey

  • Median home value: $4,043,692
  • Population: 632
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

Lamy, New Mexico

  • Median home value: $855,755
  • Population: 115
Sagaponack New York Zillow

Sagaponack, New York

  • Median home value: $6,685,923
  • Population: 282

Know More: How Far $1.5 Million in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Wrightsville-Beach-North-Carolina

Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina

  • Median home value: $2,106,896
  • Population: 2,679
North Dakota home

Reiles Acres, North Dakota

  • Median home value: $545,618
  • Population: 888
Hunting Valley, Ohio

Hunting Valley, Ohio

  • Median home value: $1,584,388
  • Population: 780
Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

Nichols Hills, Oklahoma

  • Median home value: $974,356
  • Population: 3,838
Oregon's Cannon Beach at sunset and in between storms.

Cannon Beach, Oregon

  • Median home value: $1,007,509
  • Population: $1,368

Also Discover: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States

Villanova - Pennsylvania

Villanova, Pennsylvania

  • Median home value: $1,436,825
  • Population: 8,431
Newport, Rhode Island.

Newport, Rhode Island

  • Median home value: $989,953
  • Population: 25,029
Sullivans Island South Carolina

Sullivans Island, South Carolina

  • Median home value: $4,087,636
  • Population: 2,127
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

Keystone, South Dakota

  • Median home value: $619,415
  • Population: 404
Please click my private lightbox links below for more images like this -- Thanks!.

Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Median home value: $1,420,054
  • Population: 45,272

Explore More: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

Highland Park, Texas

Highland Park, Texas

  • Median home value: $3,059,874
  • Population: 8,774
Park City, Utah, USA downtown in autumn at dusk.

Park City, Utah

  • Median home value: $1,938,455
  • Population: $8,365
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Stowe, Vermont

  • Median home value: $1,050,829
  • Population: 745
McLean Virginia Zillow

McLean, Virginia

  • Median home value: $1,746,064
  • Population: 50,232

Also See: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Hunts Point, Washington

  • Median home value: $8,153,743
  • Population: 321
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

Shepherdstown, West Virginia

  • Median home value: $480,392
  • Population: 1,399
A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Oconomowoc Lake, Wisconsin

  • Median home value: $1,793,876
  • Population: 699
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wilson, Wyoming

  • Median home value: $4,826,716
  • Population: 1,255

Methodology: To find the most expensive place to buy a home in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the cities with the most expensive median home values, as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index. For each city, the total population was sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey as supplemental data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 28, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Place To Buy a Home in Every State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.