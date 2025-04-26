While many people nowadays are barely affording basic gym memberships, the top 1% are dropping serious cash for exclusive subscriptions most only dream of. Whether for social networking, access to exclusive amenities, the potential for business opportunities or mere bragging rights, these memberships constitute a high-priced world unto itself.

Trending Now: Jeff Bezos’ Billion-Dollar Life — A Look at His Mansion Collection

Explore More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates peels back the curtain to discover some of the most expensive memberships billionaires buy — and what they get for them.

Aman Club

The real-life White Lotus, The Aman Group, has luxury hotels and resorts around the world. And located just inside their New York City Fifth Avenue property is a private members club called the Aman Club.

That’s right, an extra exclusive club inside an already exclusive hotel.

According to Business Insider, for a $200,000 buy-in and an annual $15,000 membership fee, members have access to the three-story wellness facility in the heart of NYC that includes a Pilates studio, indoor pool, cryochamber, IV drips and hair salon. Members are also granted access to exclusive restaurants, lounges, workspaces and outdoor terraces.

The real draw, however, is the opportunity to network and socialize with Manhattan’s elite. And, of course, to tell all their friends they’re members.

Find Out: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

NetJets Private Jet Services

For billionaires with occasional travel plans who don’t want to deal with the hassle of upkeep that comes with jet ownership, NetJets is the self-described “leader in private aviation.”

Membership cards starting at $215,000 give card holders access to six different kinds of luxurious private jets for up to 275 days; reservations require 48-hour notice. Membership also includes elevated security for high profile clientele, car service to and from the aircraft, delicious meals aboard and access to exclusive sporting events.

Definitely beats Southwest.

Quintessentially Lifestyle Concierge

For the affluent, everything can be outsourced. After all, why spend precious time completing tasks on your own when you can pay someone specialized and likely better at it to do it for you?

This is why lifestyle management services have become popular with high-net-worth individuals — and that’s exactly where Quintessentially (and their rolodex of high-powered, global connections) comes in.

Want to view exclusive, off-market real estate? Need a personal shopper? How about a highly-tailored travel itinerary complete with VIP access to exclusive hotspots in Monaco? Done, done and done. For annual fees beginning at $5,500 and going up to $45,000 (per Worthly), members get access to 24/7 concierge services.

Ah, yes. Must be nice.

The Club at Kukio

A private, residential equity club on the Big Island of Hawaii, Kukio has been called “the billionaire getaway” by Forbes.

Accessible only to homeowners and their guests, Penn Henderson reports members are charged a one-time, $400,000 initiation fee, as well as $66,000 annual golf and beach club dues, $3,000 annual golf and beach club capital reserve dues and $22,400 annual Kukio community association fees.

Members receive access to luxury amenities like 18-hole golf courses, spa and fitness facilities, a full-service clubhouse, dining pavilion, open air bar, Outdoor Ocean Pursuits Sports Program and, of course, the natural beauty of Hawaii.

SeaNet Yachts

Without access to a yacht, are you even a billionaire? Since most yacht owners only use their vessels five to eight weeks per year, but enjoy the bragging rights that come with them, SeaNet Yachts offers an alternative: Fractional ownership.

This way, clients can buy access to their chosen yacht for between 40 to 100 days a year without having to take care of maintenance, insurance or crew management the rest of the time — that’s handled by the company. Per SeaNet, 25% ownership of the seven-room, 98-foot, Alpha Custom Squalo 100 costs $3,559,265 annually; 50% ownership costs $7,118,139 annually.

For less hassle and money, it’s practically a deal… or something.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Expensive Memberships Billionaires Buy — And What They Get for Them

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.