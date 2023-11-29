News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Most Canadian financial institutions skeptical on digital C$ -BoC

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 29, 2023 — 11:32 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Adds details from BoC in 5, 7 and background in 8, 9

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most financial institutions consulted by the Bank of Canada (BoC) expressed skepticism about the benefits of a potential digital currency, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Canada, like most other countries, is exploring a digital version of its currency to avoid leaving digital payments to the private sector as COVID-19 pandemic helped accelerate a decline in the use of cash.

As part of that effort, the BoC consulted civil society groups, focus groups, financial institutions, and the general public to gauge support and the viability of a digital Canadian dollar.

Feedback received was varied, with civil society and focus groups broadly in support of the idea, while financial institutions and the general public were more reserved, according to a statement from the BoC.

"The need for a digital dollar doesn't exist yet, but we're getting ready in case one day parliament and the government of Canada ask us to issue one," the bank said.

Most of the 36 financial institutions consulted by the bank felt existing digital payment services served Canadians well and that a digital dollar would not offer any advantages over existing private offerings.

Financial institutions were concerned that a digital dollar could replace bank deposits, reducing a source of funding for their operations, the BoC said. The institutions also noted that reducing the physical barrier cash creates could accelerate potential bank runs during a crisis.

Earlier this year, a comprehensive survey of the global investment industry on central bank digital currencies showed both limited support and a lack of understanding of how a digital dollar, euro, yen or pound would work.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, editing by Deepa Babington)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.