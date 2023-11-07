Most Bank of Korea board members strengthen hawkish stance in Oct review - minutes

Adds quotes

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Most members of the Bank of Korea's monetary policy board strengthened their hawkish stance at the last policy review in October, with one member opening the door for policy easing, minutes showed on Tuesday.

One board member said "the possibility of maintaining a tightening policy stance for longer than originally expected had increased, considering recent upside risks in inflation".

An additional rate hike would be needed if the possibility of a delay in an inflation slowdown increased significantly, the member said.

Four other board members also mentioned that the door should be kept open for further tightening.

Meanwhile, one member said the board would need to "determine whether any additional tightening or easing would be necessary in the future" after monitoring developments in financial markets and trends in growth and inflation.

At the policy meeting on October 19, the central bank unanimously decided to keep interest rates unchanged but warned of inflationary risks from the Israel-Hamas conflict and global oil prices.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue and Miral Fahmy)

