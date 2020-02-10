Most Asian units firm; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.830

109.74

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3894

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.102

+0.34

Korean won

1184.600

1187.1

+0.21

Baht

31.170

31.27

+0.32

Peso

50.665

50.78

+0.23

Rupiah

13680.000

13690

+0.07

Rupee

71.300

71.30

0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.148

+0.19

Yuan

6.977

6.9875

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.830

108.61

-1.11

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3444

-3.13

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.106

+0.35

Korean won

1184.600

1156.40

-2.38

Baht

31.170

29.91

-4.04

Peso

50.665

50.65

-0.03

Rupiah

13680.000

13880

+1.46

Rupee

71.300

71.38

+0.11

Ringgit

4.140

4.0890

-1.23

Yuan

6.977

6.9632

-0.20

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More