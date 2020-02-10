Most Asian units firm; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.830
109.74
-0.08
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3894
+0.11
Taiwan dlr
30.000
30.102
+0.34
Korean won
1184.600
1187.1
+0.21
Baht
31.170
31.27
+0.32
Peso
50.665
50.78
+0.23
Rupiah
13680.000
13690
+0.07
Rupee
71.300
71.30
0.00
Ringgit
4.140
4.148
+0.19
Yuan
6.977
6.9875
+0.15
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.830
108.61
-1.11
Sing dlr
1.388
1.3444
-3.13
Taiwan dlr
30.000
30.106
+0.35
Korean won
1184.600
1156.40
-2.38
Baht
31.170
29.91
-4.04
Peso
50.665
50.65
-0.03
Rupiah
13680.000
13880
+1.46
Rupee
71.300
71.38
+0.11
Ringgit
4.140
4.0890
-1.23
Yuan
6.977
6.9632
-0.20
