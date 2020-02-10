Most Asian units firm; Taiwan dollar, Thai baht lead gains

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0141 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.830

109.74

-0.08

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3894

+0.11

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.102

+0.34

Korean won

1184.600

1187.1

+0.21

Baht

31.170

31.27

+0.32

Peso

50.665

50.78

+0.23

Rupiah

13680.000

13690

+0.07

Rupee

71.300

71.30

0.00

Ringgit

4.140

4.148

+0.19

Yuan

6.977

6.9875

+0.15

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.830

108.61

-1.11

Sing dlr

1.388

1.3444

-3.13

Taiwan dlr

30.000

30.106

+0.35

Korean won

1184.600

1156.40

-2.38

Baht

31.170

29.91

-4.04

Peso

50.665

50.65

-0.03

Rupiah

13680.000

13880

+1.46

Rupee

71.300

71.38

+0.11

Ringgit

4.140

4.0890

-1.23

Yuan

6.977

6.9632

-0.20

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

