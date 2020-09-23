Most Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0202 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.420
105.37
-0.05
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3729
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
29.155
29.216
+0.21
Korean won
1169.500
1164.4
-0.44
Baht
31.580
31.47
-0.35
Peso
48.540
48.58
+0.08
Rupiah
14835.000
14780
-0.37
Rupee
73.570
73.57
0.00
Ringgit
4.170
4.152
-0.43
Yuan
6.819
6.809
-0.14
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
105.420
108.61
+3.03
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3444
-2.09
Taiwan dlr
29.155
30.106
+3.26
Korean won
1169.500
1156.40
-1.12
Baht
31.580
29.91
-5.29
Peso
48.540
50.65
+4.35
Rupiah
14835.000
13880
-6.44
Rupee
73.570
71.38
-2.98
Ringgit
4.170
4.0890
-1.94
Yuan
6.819
6.9632
+2.12
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))
