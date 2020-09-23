Most Asian currencies ease; S. Korean won, Malaysian ringgit lead losses

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.420

105.37

-0.05

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3729

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

29.155

29.216

+0.21

Korean won

1169.500

1164.4

-0.44

Baht

31.580

31.47

-0.35

Peso

48.540

48.58

+0.08

Rupiah

14835.000

14780

-0.37

Rupee

73.570

73.57

0.00

Ringgit

4.170

4.152

-0.43

Yuan

6.819

6.809

-0.14

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

105.420

108.61

+3.03

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3444

-2.09

Taiwan dlr

29.155

30.106

+3.26

Korean won

1169.500

1156.40

-1.12

Baht

31.580

29.91

-5.29

Peso

48.540

50.65

+4.35

Rupiah

14835.000

13880

-6.44

Rupee

73.570

71.38

-2.98

Ringgit

4.170

4.0890

-1.94

Yuan

6.819

6.9632

+2.12

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

