Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – September 9, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Adobe and Oracle, which are of particular interest to many investors.
Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.
Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.
Monday, 9/9 – (ORCL)
Tuesday, 9/10 – (GME), (PLAY), (WOOF)
Wednesday, 9/11 – (MANU)
Thursday, 912 – (KR), (ADBE), (RH)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.