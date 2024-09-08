Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – September 9, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Adobe and Oracle, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 9/9 – (ORCL)

Tuesday, 9/10 – (GME), (PLAY), (WOOF)

Wednesday, 9/11 – (MANU)

Thursday, 912 – (KR), (ADBE), (RH)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.