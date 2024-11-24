Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – November 25, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Crowdstrike and Dell, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether it’s a Buy, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, November 25 – (BBWI), (ZM), (A)

Tuesday, November 26 – (M), (BBY), (ANF), (ADI), (CRWD), (AMBA), (ADSK), (JWN), (DELL), (HPQ), (WDAY)

