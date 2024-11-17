Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – November 18, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Nvidia and Snowflake, which are of particular interest to many investors.
Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether it’s a Buy, ahead of its earnings report.
Tuesday, 11/19 – (WMT), (XPEV), (LOW), (WKHS), (MDT)
Wednesday, 11/20 – (NIO), (TGT), (ZIM), (WIX), (TJX), (NVDA), (SNOW), (PANW)
Thursday, 11/21 – (BIDU), (PDD), (DE), (BJ), (INTU), (GAP)
