Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – November 11-15, 2024

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Occidental Petroleum and Disney, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, 11/11 – (MNDY)

Tuesday, 11/12 – (PLUG), (HD), (AZN), (NVAX), (MARA), (SOUN), (OXY), (SPOT), (RKLB)

Wednesday, 11/13 – (SHOP), (UBS), (CYBR), (CSCO), (GOEV), (NVEI)

Thursday, 11/14 – (DIS), (JD), (AMAT), (ASTS), (NTES)

Friday, 11/15 – (BABA)

