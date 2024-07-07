Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – July 8, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Delta and Citigroup, which are of particular interest to many investors.
Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.
Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.
Wednesday, 7/10 – MANU
Thursday, 7/11 – DAL, PEP, CAG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.