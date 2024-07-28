Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – July 29, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Amazon and Apple, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 7/29 – (MCD), (ON), (TLRY)

Tuesday, 7/30 – (PG), (JBLU), (MRK), (PYPL), (PFE), (BP), (SOFI), (MSFT), (AMD), (PINS), (SBUX)

Wednesday, 7/31 – (MO), (MA), (BA), (TMUS), (TDOC), (RIOT), (ETSY), (META), (QCOM)

Thursday, 8/1 – (COP), (MRNA), (RBLX), (MARA), (MELI), (AAPL), (AMZN), (SQ), (NET), (COIN), (TWLO), (DKNG), (INTC), (ROKU), (SNAP)

Friday, 8/2 – (CVX), (XOM), (AMC)

