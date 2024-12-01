Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – December 2-6, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Salesforce and Marvell, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Monday, December 2 – (ZS)

Tuesday, December 3 – (CRM), (MRVL), (OKTA)

Wednesday, December 4 – (CHWY), (DLTR), (FL), (CHPT), (SNPS), (S), (VRNT)

Thursday, December 5- (DG), (DOCU), (LULU), (PATH), (HPE), (ULTA)

