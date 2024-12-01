Most Anticipated Earnings this Week – December 2-6, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Salesforce and Marvell, which are of particular interest to many investors.
Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.
Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether it’s a Buy, ahead of its earnings report.
Monday, December 2 – (ZS)
Tuesday, December 3 – (CRM), (MRVL), (OKTA)
Wednesday, December 4 – (CHWY), (DLTR), (FL), (CHPT), (SNPS), (S), (VRNT)
Thursday, December 5- (DG), (DOCU), (LULU), (PATH), (HPE), (ULTA)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.