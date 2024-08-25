Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – August 26, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as Nvidia and Salesforce, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 8/26 – (PDD)

Tuesday, 8/27 – (S), (AMBA), (JWN)

Wednesday, 8/28 – (LI), (CHWY), (NVDA), (CRM), (CRWD), (OKTA), (HPQ), (AFRM)

Thursday, 8/29 – (DG), (BBY), (MRVL), (LULU), (ADSK), (DELL), (MDB), (ULTA)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.