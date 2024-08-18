Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – August 19, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including names such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Snowflake, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

Monday, 8/19– (ZIM), (EL), (PANW)

Tuesday, 8/20 – (LOW), (MDT), (XPEV)

Wednesday, 8/21 – (TGT), (M), (TJX), (ADI), (ZM), (SNOW), (A)

Thursday, 8/22 – (BIDU), (INTU), (WDAY), (PTON)

