Most Anticipated Earnings This Week – August 12, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for several market-moving companies, including names such as Walmart and Alibaba, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Here is a list of this week's most anticipated earnings.

Monday, 8/12 – (MNDY)

Tuesday, 8/13 – (HUT), (ONON), (HD), (SE), (NU)

Wednesday, 8/14 – (UBS), (TCEHY), (CSCO), (GOEV)

Thursday, 8/15 – (BABA), (JD), (WMT), (DE), (AMAT)

