Most Anticipated Earning This Week- May 27, 2024

The week ahead holds earnings releases for many market-moving companies, including well-known technology companies such as MongoDB and Dell, and retail powerhouse Costco, which are of particular interest to many investors.

Take a look at Tipranks’ Earnings Calendar to find all the earnings to expect, all the time.

Here is a list of this week’s most anticipated earnings. Click on any ticker to further research the stock and determine whether to buy it, ahead of its earnings report.

5\28- CAVA

5/29- ANF, BMO, AAP, AEO, CRM, AI, OKTA, SSYS, A, HPQ, PATH

5/30- DG, BBY, FL, KSS, RY, ZS, MDB. JWN, DELL, MRVL, NTAP, S, COST, RY

