Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.

A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.

1. California

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252

$24,252 Median household income: $84,097

$84,097 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%

2. New York

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636

$18,636 Median household income: $75,157

$75,157 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%

3. New Jersey

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200

$22,200 Median household income: $89,703

$89,703 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%

4. Hawaii

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732

$21,732 Median household income: $88,005

$88,005 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%

5. Connecticut

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460

$20,460 Median household income: $83,572

$83,572 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%

6. Massachusetts

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528

$21,528 Median household income: $89,026

$89,026 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%

7. Rhode Island

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556

$17,556 Median household income: $74,489

$74,489 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%

8. Oregon

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008

$16,008 Median household income: $70,084

$70,084 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%

9. Washington

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816

$18,816 Median household income: $82,400

$82,400 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%

10. Nevada

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784

$14,784 Median household income: $65,686

$65,686 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%

11. Colorado

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952

$17,952 Median household income: $80,184

$80,184 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%

12. Maryland

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268

$20,268 Median household income: $91,431

$91,431 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%

13. Virginia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748

$17,748 Median household income: $80,615

$80,615 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%

14. Illinois

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360

$15,360 Median household income: $72,563

$72,563 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%

15. Georgia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536

$13,536 Median household income: $65,030

$65,030 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%

16. Florida

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792

$12,792 Median household income: $61,777

$61,777 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%

17. New Hampshire

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172

$17,172 Median household income: $83,449

$83,449 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%

18. Texas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

$13,716 Median household income: $67,321

$67,321 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%

19. Vermont

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716

$13,716 Median household income: $67,674

$67,674 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%

20. Arizona

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224

$13,224 Median household income: $65,913

$65,913 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%

21. North Carolina

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988

$11,988 Median household income: $60,516

$60,516 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%

22. Alaska

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840

$15,840 Median household income: $80,287

$80,287 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%

23. Utah

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540

$15,540 Median household income: $79,133

$79,133 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%

24. Delaware

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980

$13,980 Median household income: $72,724

$72,724 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%

25. Pennsylvania

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852

$12,852 Median household income: $67,587

$67,587 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%

26. Minnesota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700

$14,700 Median household income: $77,706

$77,706 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%

27. Maine

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916

$11,916 Median household income: $63,182

$63,182 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%

28. Idaho

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856

$11,856 Median household income: $63,377

$63,377 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%

29. Wisconsin

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528

$12,528 Median household income: $67,080

$67,080 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%

30. Tennessee

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920

$10,920 Median household income: $58,516

$58,516 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%

31. Montana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

$11,280 Median household income: $60,560

$60,560 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%

32. Missouri

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280

$11,280 Median household income: $61,043

$61,043 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%

33. Ohio

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424

$11,424 Median household income: $61,938

$61,938 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%

34. South Carolina

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668

$10,668 Median household income: $58,234

$58,234 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%

35. Louisiana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756

$9,756 Median household income: $53,571

$53,571 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%

36. New Mexico

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720

$9,720 Median household income: $54,020

$54,020 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%

37. Kansas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592

$11,592 Median household income: $64,521

$64,521 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%

38. Nebraska

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928

$11,928 Median household income: $66,644

$66,644 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%

39. Michigan

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184

$11,184 Median household income: $63,202

$63,202 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%

40. Kentucky

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744

$9,744 Median household income: $55,454

$55,454 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%

41. Indiana

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716

$10,716 Median household income: $61,944

$61,944 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%

42. Wyoming

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700

$11,700 Median household income: $68,002

$68,002 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%

43. Oklahoma

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780

$9,780 Median household income: $56,956

$56,956 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%

44. Alabama

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396

$9,396 Median household income: $54,943

$54,943 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%

45. Iowa

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968

$10,968 Median household income: $65,429

$65,429 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%

46. Mississippi

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172

$8,172 Median household income: $49,111

$49,111 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%

47. Arkansas

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616

$8,616 Median household income: $52,123

$52,123 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%

48. South Dakota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536

$10,536 Median household income: $63,920

$63,920 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%

49. North Dakota

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608

$10,608 Median household income: $68,131

$68,131 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%

50. West Virginia

Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996

$6,996 Median household income: $50,884

$50,884 Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%

Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.

