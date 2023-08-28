News & Insights

Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

August 28, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.

A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.

Los Angeles California Skyline Palm Trees

1. California

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252
  • Median household income: $84,097
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%

New York City Skyline with Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan Skyscrapers. stock photo

2. New York

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636
  • Median household income: $75,157
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%

The skyline of Jersey City, New Jersey from New York Harbor with the Statue of Liberty in the foreground.

3. New Jersey

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200
  • Median household income: $89,703
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%
Honolulu, Hawaii.

4. Hawaii

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732
  • Median household income: $88,005
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

5. Connecticut

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460
  • Median household income: $83,572
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%
Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

6. Massachusetts

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528
  • Median household income: $89,026
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%

Crowds gather along Woonasquatucket river in Providence, RI in preparation for the summer series known as WaterFire, which consists of fiery wooden blocks placed along the river during the nighttime.

7. Rhode Island

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556
  • Median household income: $74,489
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%
St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

8. Oregon

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008
  • Median household income: $70,084
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

9. Washington

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816
  • Median household income: $82,400
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%
World famous Vegas Strip in Sunny day on October 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

10. Nevada

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784
  • Median household income: $65,686
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%

Rooftop views over Colorado Springs.

11. Colorado

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952
  • Median household income: $80,184
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%
Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial.

12. Maryland

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268
  • Median household income: $91,431
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%
Virginia Beach resort city showing beach goers on their daily activities while on vacation.

13. Virginia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748
  • Median household income: $80,615
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%
Chicago Illinois at sunset with Cloud Gate bean art work

14. Illinois

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360
  • Median household income: $72,563
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%

Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

15. Georgia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536
  • Median household income: $65,030
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%
Miami, Florida, USA skyline on Bisayne Bay at dusk.

16. Florida

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792
  • Median household income: $61,777
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%
Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

17. New Hampshire

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172
  • Median household income: $83,449
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%
springtime urban skyline; clean city skyline; refreshing urban scene; springtime in Texas.

18. Texas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
  • Median household income: $67,321
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

19. Vermont

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
  • Median household income: $67,674
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%
A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

20. Arizona

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224
  • Median household income: $65,913
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%
Downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

21. North Carolina

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988
  • Median household income: $60,516
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%
Anchorage Alaska

22. Alaska

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840
  • Median household income: $80,287
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

23. Utah

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540
  • Median household income: $79,133
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

24. Delaware

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980
  • Median household income: $72,724
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%
Skyline of downtown Philadelphia at sunset USA.

25. Pennsylvania

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852
  • Median household income: $67,587
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%
Aerial Shot of Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at Sunset

26. Minnesota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700
  • Median household income: $77,706
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%

Portland Maine

27. Maine

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916
  • Median household income: $63,182
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%
Downtown Boise Idaho.

28. Idaho

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856
  • Median household income: $63,377
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

29. Wisconsin

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528
  • Median household income: $67,080
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%
Nashville Tennessee downtown skyline at Shelby Street Bridge.

30. Tennessee

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920
  • Median household income: $58,516
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%

Montana

31. Montana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
  • Median household income: $60,560
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%
Kansas City skyline

32. Missouri

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
  • Median household income: $61,043
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

33. Ohio

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424
  • Median household income: $61,938
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

34. South Carolina

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668
  • Median household income: $58,234
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%

New Orleans Street Cars in Canal Street.

35. Louisiana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756
  • Median household income: $53,571
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

36. New Mexico

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720
  • Median household income: $54,020
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%
topeka kansas downtown at night.

37. Kansas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592
  • Median household income: $64,521
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn.

38. Nebraska

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928
  • Median household income: $66,644
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%

Detroit Skyline during the evening as seen from Windsor Ontario.

39. Michigan

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184
  • Median household income: $63,202
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%
The Louisville, Kentucky skyline with pedestrian walkway in front.

40. Kentucky

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744
  • Median household income: $55,454
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%
Indianapolis Indiana skyline at dusk

41. Indiana

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716
  • Median household income: $61,944
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%
JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING - SEP 28: Downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming USA on September 28, 2015 It was named after David Edward

42. Wyoming

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700
  • Median household income: $68,002
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

43. Oklahoma

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780
  • Median household income: $56,956
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%
Statue of Hank Williams, the famous country singer, on Commerce Street in Montgomery, Alabama with historic buildings on the right.

44. Alabama

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396
  • Median household income: $54,943
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%
Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.

45. Iowa

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968
  • Median household income: $65,429
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

46. Mississippi

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172
  • Median household income: $49,111
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

47. Arkansas

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616
  • Median household income: $52,123
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%
West Chester South Dakota aerial view

48. South Dakota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536
  • Median household income: $63,920
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

49. North Dakota

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608
  • Median household income: $68,131
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

50. West Virginia

  • Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996
  • Median household income: $50,884
  • Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%

Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.

