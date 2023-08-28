Most and Least Expensive States for Homeowners

As any homeowner knows, the cost of owning a home goes far beyond your mortgage payment. Other expenses can include insurance, property taxes, utility bills, gas bills and HOA fees. The total cost of homeownership varies greatly from state to state, and these costs can take up a larger chunk of the average household income in some places than others.
A recent study conducted by NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed Census data to find the average yearly housing costs in each state as a proportion of median income to find out which states are the most expensive for homeowners. Here's a look at how the states rank, from most to least expensive.
1. California
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $24,252
- Median household income: $84,097
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 28.84%
2. New York
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,636
- Median household income: $75,157
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.80%
3. New Jersey
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $22,200
- Median household income: $89,703
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.75%
4. Hawaii
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,732
- Median household income: $88,005
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.69%
5. Connecticut
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,460
- Median household income: $83,572
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.48%
6. Massachusetts
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $21,528
- Median household income: $89,026
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 24.18%
7. Rhode Island
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,556
- Median household income: $74,489
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 23.57%
8. Oregon
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $16,008
- Median household income: $70,084
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.84%
9. Washington
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $18,816
- Median household income: $82,400
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.83%
10. Nevada
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,784
- Median household income: $65,686
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.51%
11. Colorado
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,952
- Median household income: $80,184
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.39%
12. Maryland
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $20,268
- Median household income: $91,431
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.17%
13. Virginia
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,748
- Median household income: $80,615
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 22.02%
14. Illinois
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,360
- Median household income: $72,563
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 21.17%
15. Georgia
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,536
- Median household income: $65,030
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.82%
16. Florida
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,792
- Median household income: $61,777
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.71%
17. New Hampshire
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $17,172
- Median household income: $83,449
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.58%
18. Texas
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
- Median household income: $67,321
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.37%
19. Vermont
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,716
- Median household income: $67,674
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.27%
20. Arizona
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,224
- Median household income: $65,913
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 20.06%
21. North Carolina
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,988
- Median household income: $60,516
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.81%
22. Alaska
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,840
- Median household income: $80,287
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.73%
23. Utah
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $15,540
- Median household income: $79,133
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.64%
24. Delaware
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $13,980
- Median household income: $72,724
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.22%
25. Pennsylvania
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,852
- Median household income: $67,587
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 19.02%
26. Minnesota
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $14,700
- Median household income: $77,706
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.92%
27. Maine
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,916
- Median household income: $63,182
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.86%
28. Idaho
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,856
- Median household income: $63,377
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.71%
29. Wisconsin
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $12,528
- Median household income: $67,080
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.68%
30. Tennessee
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,920
- Median household income: $58,516
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.66%
31. Montana
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
- Median household income: $60,560
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.63%
32. Missouri
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,280
- Median household income: $61,043
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.48%
33. Ohio
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,424
- Median household income: $61,938
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.44%
34. South Carolina
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,668
- Median household income: $58,234
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.32%
35. Louisiana
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,756
- Median household income: $53,571
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 18.21%
36. New Mexico
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,720
- Median household income: $54,020
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.99%
37. Kansas
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,592
- Median household income: $64,521
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.97%
38. Nebraska
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,928
- Median household income: $66,644
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.90%
39. Michigan
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,184
- Median household income: $63,202
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.70%
40. Kentucky
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,744
- Median household income: $55,454
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.57%
41. Indiana
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,716
- Median household income: $61,944
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.30%
42. Wyoming
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $11,700
- Median household income: $68,002
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.21%
43. Oklahoma
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,780
- Median household income: $56,956
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.17%
44. Alabama
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $9,396
- Median household income: $54,943
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 17.10%
45. Iowa
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,968
- Median household income: $65,429
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.76%
46. Mississippi
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,172
- Median household income: $49,111
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.64%
47. Arkansas
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $8,616
- Median household income: $52,123
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.53%
48. South Dakota
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,536
- Median household income: $63,920
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 16.48%
49. North Dakota
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $10,608
- Median household income: $68,131
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 15.57%
50. West Virginia
- Average annual homeowner cost (including mortgage): $6,996
- Median household income: $50,884
- Annual homeowner cost as % of median income: 13.75%
Data is sourced from NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com and is accurate as of Aug. 1, 2023.
