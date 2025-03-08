Most Americans With Multiple Jobs Are Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck: Here’s Why

A new report is revealing that having more than one job doesn’t mean you’re likely to be more financially stable — in fact, it may indicate the opposite. The latest People at Work 2025 report from ADP Research found that nearly one-fourth of Americans (23%) have more than one job.

Yet, despite the fact that these workers have more than one income stream, they’re more likely to be living to paycheck than those with a single job. Among U.S. workers who live paycheck to paycheck, 65% have multiple jobs.

Here’s a closer look at why Americans who work multiple jobs are more likely to be living paycheck to paycheck.

More Jobs Doesn’t Mean Higher Income

Many Americans who take on additional jobs do so because they are struggling financially.

“The No. 1 reason people give for holding multiple jobs is to cover necessary expenses,” said Dr. Mary Hayes, research director of people and performance at ADP Research. “Coming in at No. 2 is saving for extra expenses and, at No. 3, saving for retirement. One might expect that workers with more than one job would feel less burdened financially, but unfortunately, this isn’t the case.”

That’s because the amount of income you bring in depends largely on the type of employment you have.

“Holding two or more jobs might not be a long-term solution to breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle,” Hayes said. “A secret is revealed when ADP Research starts comparing full-time workers to part-time or gig workers.

“People with just one full-time job were the least likely to say they were living paycheck to paycheck,” she continued. “And those who supplement full-time jobs with gig work or employment at a second job were less likely to say they were financially burdened than people with two or more part-time jobs at different employers.”

Ultimately, having one full-time job — or multiple jobs where at least one is full-time — leads to more financial security than having multiple part-time jobs.

A Better Way To Break Out of the Paycheck-to-Paycheck Cycle

Taking on multiple part-time roles might not be the best solution to breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, if the research is any indication.

“For workers, finding a full-time job might be one solution to the stress of feeling like you’re living paycheck to paycheck,” Hayes said.

Instead of looking to take on more side gigs, focus your efforts on increasing your earning potential at one full-time position, whether that be through acquiring new skills or certifications, asking for a raise or exploring new opportunities.

