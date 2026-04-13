Most Americans Got a Small Social Security Raise in 2026. Here's How to Tell Which Side of the Line You're On.

Key Points

All of the program’s beneficiaries saw their monthly payments grow at the beginning of this year.

But most retired beneficiaries also saw a big chunk of this increase offset by higher costs of a much-needed service.

While there’s nothing that can be done to improve these annual benefits increases or reduce soaring costs of living that all retirees deal with, there are measures that can be taken.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

As is usually the case, Social Security's beneficiaries saw their payments grow at the beginning of this year. As is also usually the case, however, it wasn't exactly a massive increase. Every recipient saw benefits grow a modest 2.8% from 2025's levels, reflecting last year's overall inflation rate.

But what does this mean in practical terms? Given 2025's average monthly benefits payment of $2,015, that 2.8% increase raised 2026's payments by an average of $56 per month, to $2,071, again on average.

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Not all saw their monthly benefits grow by this amount, to be clear. In that everyone receives the same flat percentage increase, beneficiaries collecting smaller-than-average checks also saw smaller-than-average raises. Those with Social Security benefits greater than the average, conversely, saw a bigger increase simply because they started with a bigger basis.

To this end, most Americans got a smaller-than-average improvement in their 2026 Social Security payment because most recipients are getting less than the overall monthly average benefit. Of the program's 53.6 million retirement beneficiaries, a little over half of them are collecting less than $2,000 per month.

Then there's the impact of rising Medicare Part B premiums, which doesn't mathematically reduce the size of the inflation-based increase in your Social Security payment but effectively eats into how much of this year's raise beneficiaries are actually pocketing. These premiums increased 10% for 2026, growing from last year's cost of $185 per month to nearly $203 this year, dialing back the average $56 improvement in Social Security's monthly payments by at least $18 for beneficiaries paying for this health insurance coverage. And for higher-earning retirees, the monthly price of Medicare Part B coverage can be considerably more. Fortunately, most people eligible for Medicare will qualify for minimum premiums.

There's not much you can do about these modest payment increases and rising healthcare costs, of course. But you can certainly squeeze a little more income out of your investments, or cut costs to free up money for other, more pressing purposes.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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