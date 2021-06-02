Most Alpha Bank shareholders back plan to boost capital - sources

Adds background, details

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - The majority of shareholders in Greece's Alpha Bank ACBr.AT support management's plan to boost capital via an equity offering and intend to take part, two banking sources close to the planned transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The majority of shareholders support management's vision and intend to take part in the offering," one of the bankers said, declining to be named.

Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, plans to raise about 800 million euros ($975 million) in a sale of new shares to capitalise on lending opportunities at home as European Union recovery funds start flowing in.

The bank's planned share sale will take place via a bookbuilding to international institutional investors and a public offering in Greece, targeting completion by mid-July.

Alpha Bank, about 11% owned by Greek bank rescue fund HFSF, has said current shareholders' preemptive rights to the offering will be cancelled but priority will be given to existing shareholders.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will participate up to its current holding.

