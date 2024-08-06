The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State

The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.
GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.
Alabama
- Cheapest city for single people: Selma
- Population total: 17,875
- Household total: 7,456
- Household median income: $31,084
- Household average value June 2024: $62,019
- Livability: 56
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $367
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,921
Alaska
- Cheapest city for single people: Kenai
- Population total: 7,477
- Household total: 2,870
- Household median income: $77,335
- Household average value June 2024: $310,376
- Livability: 55
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,645
Arizona
- Cheapest city for single people: Douglas
- Population total: 16,301
- Household total: 4,476
- Household median income: $41,594
- Household average value June 2024: $163,587
- Livability: 69
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $969
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,549
Arkansas
- Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City
- Population total: 13,010
- Household total: 3,976
- Household median income: $36,368
- Household average value June 2024: $65,202
- Livability: 58
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $386
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,818
California
- Cheapest city for single people: Susanville
- Population total: 15,737
- Household total: 3,447
- Household median income: $52,997
- Household average value June 2024: $241,598
- Livability: 65
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,187
Colorado
- Cheapest city for single people: La Junta
- Population total: 7,244
- Household total: 3,226
- Household median income: $50,799
- Household average value June 2024: $160,281
- Livability: 68
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $949
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,485
Connecticut
- Cheapest city for single people: Hartford
- Population total: 121,057
- Household total: 48,277
- Household median income: $41,841
- Household average value June 2024: $176,089
- Livability: 75
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,040
Delaware
- Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere
- Population total: 6,194
- Household total: 2,282
- Household median income: $70,773
- Household average value June 2024: $230,094
- Livability: 75
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,190
Florida
- Cheapest city for single people: Palatka
- Population total: 10,471
- Household total: 4,317
- Household median income: $30,945
- Household average value June 2024: $206,309
- Livability: 55
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,814
Georgia
- Cheapest city for single people: Americus
- Population total: 16,020
- Household total: 5,880
- Household median income: $36.498
- Household average value June 2024: $120,959
- Livability: 51
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $716
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,247
Hawaii
- Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview
- Population total: 3,627
- Household total: 1,150
- Household median income: $60,057
- Household average value June 2024: $334,312
- Livability: 53
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980
- Monthly total cost of living: $4,283
Idaho
- Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen
- Population total: 2,611
- Household total: 741
- Household median income: $62,944
- Household average value June 2024: $248,303
- Livability: 71
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470
- Monthly total cost of living: 2,915
Illinois
- Cheapest city for single people: Danville
- Population total: 29,100
- Household total: 11,536
- Household median income: $42,424
- Household average value June 2024: $73,277
- Livability: 55
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $434
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,961
Indiana
- Cheapest city for single people: Gary
- Population total: 69,136
- Household total: 27,612
- Household median income: $36,874
- Household average value June 2024: $81,093
- Livability: 72
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $480
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,150
Iowa
- Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk
- Population total: 9,868
- Household total: 4,418
- Household median income: $47,571
- Household average value June 2024: $87,133
- Livability: 74
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $516
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,012
Kansas
- Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville
- Population total: 8,842
- Household total: 3,575
- Household median income: $41,220
- Household average value June 2024: $58,013
- Livability: 57
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $344
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,805
Kentucky
- Cheapest city for single people: Ashland
- Population total: 21,542
- Household total: 8,903
- Household median income: $51,250
- Household average value June 2024: $107,759
- Livability: 64
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $638
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,255
Louisiana
- Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence
- Population total: 3,542
- Household total: 1,388
- Household median income: $25,614
- Household average value June 2024: $58,632
- Livability: 64
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $347
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,914
Maine
- Cheapest city for single people: Houlton
- Population total: 4,918
- Household total: 2,034
- Household median income: $50,625
- Household average value June 2024: $143,451
- Livability: 70
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $849
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,391
Maryland
- Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland
- Population total: 19,041
- Household total: 8,343
- Household median income: $45,915
- Household average value June 2024: $148,065
- Livability: 78
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $877
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,418
Massachusetts
- Cheapest city for single people: North Adams
- Population total: 12,937
- Household total: 5,816
- Household median income: $45,525
- Household average value June 2024: $245,107
- Livability: 56
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,063
Michigan
- Cheapest city for single people: Beecher
- Population total: 9,085
- Household total: 3,695
- Household median income: $35,618
- Household average value June 2024: $42,035
- Livability: 60
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $249
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,960
Minnesota
- Cheapest city for single people: Virginia
- Population total: 8,415
- Household total: 3,960
- Household median income: $49,789
- Household average value June 2024: $129,187
- Livability: 60
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $765
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,301
Mississippi
- Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale
- Population total: 14,769
- Household total: 5,849
- Household median income: $35,377
- Household average value June 2024: $47,733
- Livability: 61
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $283
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,776
Missouri
- Cheapest city for single people: Kennet
- Population total: 10,383
- Household total: 3,992
- Household median income: $52,907
- Household average value June 2024: $103,012
- Livability: 60
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $610
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,154
Montana
- Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank
- Population total: 3,061
- Household total: 1,168
- Household median income: $41,759
- Household average value June 2024: $178,905
- Livability: 72
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,535
Nebraska
- Cheapest city for single people: Falls City
- Population total: 4,124
- Household total: 1,893
- Household median income: $40,222
- Household average value June 2024: $88,915
- Livability: 79
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $526
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,125
Nevada
- Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne
- Population total: 2,739
- Household total: 1,120
- Household median income: $55,847
- Household average value June 2024: $130,165
- Livability: 72
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $771
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,364
New Hampshire
- Cheapest city for single people: Berlin
- Population total: 9,485
- Household total: 3,638
- Household median income: $41,638
- Household average value June 2024: $188,930
- Livability: 65
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,630
New Jersey
- Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown
- Population total: 26,895
- Household total: 6,918
- Household median income: $44,440
- Household average value June 2024: $236,011
- Livability: 74
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,121
New Mexico
- Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari
- Population total: 5,206
- Household total: 2,251
- Household median income: $34,424
- Household average value June 2024: $80,595
- Livability: 63
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $477
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,891
New York
- Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
- Population total: 28,679
- Household total: 12,510
- Household median income: $39,507
- Household average value June 2024: $119,822
- Livability: 68
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $710
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,217
North Carolina
- Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids
- Population total: 15,143
- Household total: 6,318
- Household median income: 45,732
- Household average value June 2024: $115,881
- Livability: 56
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $686
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,271
North Dakota
- Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
- Population total: 15,850
- Household total: 6,771
- Household median income: $53,389
- Household average value June 2024: $197,202
- Livability: 71
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,661
Ohio
- Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown
- Population total: 60,048
- Household total: 25,449
- Household median income: $34,295
- Household average value June 2024: $61,036
- Livability: 81
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $361
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,880
Oklahoma
- Cheapest city for single people: Altus
- Population total: 18,711
- Household total: 7,403
- Household median income: $56,620
- Household average value June 2024: $97,371
- Livability: 65
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $577
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,086
Oregon
- Cheapest city for single people: Baker City
- Population total: 10,110
- Household total: 4,244
- Household median income: $54,063
- Household average value June 2024: $251,821
- Livability: 76
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,026
Pennsylvania
- Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City
- Population total: 3,548
- Household total: 1,358
- Household median income: $37,440
- Household average value June 2024: $41,664
- Livability: 68
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $247
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,896
Rhode Island
- Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls
- Population total: 22,359
- Household total: 7358
- Household median income: 43,097
- Household average value June 2024: $343,389
- Livability: 64
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,942
South Carolina
- Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville
- Population total: 6,975
- Household total: 2,749
- Household median income: $37,891
- Household average value June 2024: $87,296
- Livability: 53
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $517
- Monthly total cost of living: $1,997
South Dakota
- Cheapest city for single people: Huron
- Population total: 14,179
- Household total: 5,489
- Household median income: $57,702
- Household average value June 2024: $179,991
- Livability: 70
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,571
Tennessee
- Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville
- Population total: 3,832
- Household total: 936
- Household median income: $26,898
- Household average value June 2024: $95,167
- Livability: 59
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $564
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,044
Texas
- Cheapest city for single people: Vernon
- Population total: 10,018
- Household total: 3,748
- Household median income: $47,528
- Household average value June 2024: $93,105
- Livability: 61
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $551
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,015
Utah
- Cheapest city for single people: Vernal
- Population total: 10,041
- Household total: 3,327
- Household median income: $58,869
- Household average value June 2024: $269,898
- Livability: 76
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,145
Vermont
- Cheapest city for single people: Newport
- Population total: 4,431
- Household total: 1,988
- Household median income: $53,026
- Household average value June 2024: $254,348
- Livability: 55
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,210
Virginia
- Cheapest city for single people: South Boston
- Population total: 7,942
- Household total: 2,936
- Household median income: $49,654
- Household average value June 2024: $139,585
- Livability: 75
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $827
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,290
Washington
- Cheapest city for single people: Othello
- Population total: 8,582
- Household total: 2,554
- Household median income: $63,824
- Household average value June 2024: $334,815
- Livability: 68
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983
- Monthly total cost of living: $3,452
West Virginia
- Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg
- Population total: 15,977
- Household total: 6,650
- Household median income: $46,595
- Household average value June 2024: $114,424
- Livability: 82
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $678
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,296
Wisconsin
- Cheapest city for single people: Marinette
- Population total: 11,065
- Household total: 5,087
- Household median income: $54,969
- Household average value June 2024: $181,423
- Livability: 75
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,492
Wyoming
- Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins
- Population total: 8,287
- Household total: 3,165
- Household median income: $70,054
- Household average value June 2024: $202,214
- Livability: 70
- Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197
- Monthly total cost of living: $2,855
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.
