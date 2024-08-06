The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State

News & Insights

The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.

GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Cheapest city for single people: Selma 
  • Population total: 17,875
  • Household total: 7,456
  • Household median income: $31,084
  • Household average value June 2024: $62,019
  • Livability: 56
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $367
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,921

Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska

  • Cheapest city for single people: Kenai
  • Population total: 7,477
  • Household total: 2,870
  • Household median income: $77,335
  • Household average value June 2024: $310,376
  • Livability: 55
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,645

Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

Arizona

  • Cheapest city for single people: Douglas
  • Population total: 16,301
  • Household total: 4,476
  • Household median income: $41,594
  • Household average value June 2024: $163,587
  • Livability: 69
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $969
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,549
Downtown Jonesboro, Arkansas, June 2011.

Arkansas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City
  • Population total: 13,010
  • Household total: 3,976
  • Household median income: $36,368
  • Household average value June 2024: $65,202
  • Livability: 58
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $386
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,818
Redding California Sacramento River

California

  • Cheapest city for single people: Susanville
  • Population total: 15,737
  • Household total: 3,447
  • Household median income: $52,997
  • Household average value June 2024: $241,598
  • Livability: 65
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,187
Pueblo, Colorado, USA - October 29, 2011: An old fashioned horse drawn carriage filled with kids and driven by a cowboy rolls onto North Union Ave.

Colorado

  • Cheapest city for single people: La Junta
  • Population total: 7,244
  • Household total: 3,226
  • Household median income: $50,799
  • Household average value June 2024: $160,281
  • Livability: 68
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $949
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,485
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Cheapest city for single people: Hartford
  • Population total: 121,057
  • Household total: 48,277
  • Household median income: $41,841
  • Household average value June 2024: $176,089
  • Livability: 75
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,040
Elsmere Delaware.

Delaware

  • Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere
  • Population total: 6,194
  • Household total: 2,282
  • Household median income: $70,773
  • Household average value June 2024: $230,094
  • Livability: 75
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,190

Palatka, Florida USA - October 30, 2021: The city of Palatka, Florida on the St.

Florida

  • Cheapest city for single people: Palatka
  • Population total: 10,471
  • Household total: 4,317
  • Household median income: $30,945
  • Household average value June 2024: $206,309
  • Livability: 55
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,814
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Cheapest city for single people: Americus
  • Population total: 16,020
  • Household total: 5,880
  • Household median income: $36.498
  • Household average value June 2024: $120,959
  • Livability: 51
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $716
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,247
Poorest City in Hawaii: Mountain View

Hawaii

  • Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview
  • Population total: 3,627
  • Household total: 1,150
  • Household median income: $60,057
  • Household average value June 2024: $334,312
  • Livability: 53
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980
  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,283
Twin-Falls-Idaho

Idaho

  • Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen
  • Population total: 2,611
  • Household total: 741
  • Household median income: $62,944
  • Household average value June 2024: $248,303
  • Livability: 71
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470
  • Monthly total cost of living: 2,915
Danville, Illinois

Illinois

  • Cheapest city for single people: Danville
  • Population total: 29,100
  • Household total: 11,536
  • Household median income: $42,424
  • Household average value June 2024: $73,277
  • Livability: 55
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $434
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,961

Gary is a city in Lake County, Indiana, United States, 25 miles from downtown Chicago, Illinois.

Indiana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Gary
  • Population total: 69,136
  • Household total: 27,612
  • Household median income: $36,874
  • Household average value June 2024: $81,093
  • Livability: 72
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $480
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,150
The Great River Bridge over the Mississippi in Burlington, Iowa.

Iowa

  • Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk
  • Population total: 9,868
  • Household total: 4,418
  • Household median income: $47,571
  • Household average value June 2024: $87,133
  • Livability: 74
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $516
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,012
As the sun begins to rise in Wichita, Kansas the neighborhoods of Wichita, Kansas give evidence that spring has arrived.

Kansas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville
  • Population total: 8,842
  • Household total: 3,575
  • Household median income: $41,220
  • Household average value June 2024: $58,013
  • Livability: 57
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $344
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,805
Ashland, KY

Kentucky

  • Cheapest city for single people: Ashland
  • Population total: 21,542
  • Household total: 8,903
  • Household median income: $51,250
  • Household average value June 2024: $107,759
  • Livability: 64
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $638
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,255
Remote location state line from Texas to Louisiana on a two lane highway with a sign welcoming travelers into the state of Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence
  • Population total: 3,542
  • Household total: 1,388
  • Household median income: $25,614
  • Household average value June 2024: $58,632
  • Livability: 64
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $347
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,914
Aroostook-County-Maine-Houlton

Maine

  • Cheapest city for single people: Houlton
  • Population total: 4,918
  • Household total: 2,034
  • Household median income: $50,625
  • Household average value June 2024: $143,451
  • Livability: 70
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $849
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,391

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland
  • Population total: 19,041
  • Household total: 8,343
  • Household median income: $45,915
  • Household average value June 2024: $148,065
  • Livability: 78
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $877
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,418
Pittsfield Massachusetts

Massachusetts

  • Cheapest city for single people: North Adams
  • Population total: 12,937
  • Household total: 5,816
  • Household median income: $45,525
  • Household average value June 2024: $245,107
  • Livability: 56
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,063
Flint, Michigan

Michigan

  • Cheapest city for single people: Beecher
  • Population total: 9,085
  • Household total: 3,695
  • Household median income: $35,618
  • Household average value June 2024: $42,035
  • Livability: 60
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $249
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,960
Poorest City in Minnesota: Virginia

Minnesota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Virginia
  • Population total: 8,415
  • Household total: 3,960
  • Household median income: $49,789
  • Household average value June 2024: $129,187
  • Livability: 60
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $765
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,301
Clarksdale, Mississippi

Mississippi

  • Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale
  • Population total: 14,769
  • Household total: 5,849
  • Household median income: $35,377
  • Household average value June 2024: $47,733
  • Livability: 61
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $283
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,776

O'Fallon, Missouri.

Missouri

  • Cheapest city for single people: Kennet
  • Population total: 10,383
  • Household total: 3,992
  • Household median income: $52,907
  • Household average value June 2024: $103,012
  • Livability: 60
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $610
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,154
Glacier National Park Camping

Montana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank
  • Population total: 3,061
  • Household total: 1,168
  • Household median income: $41,759
  • Household average value June 2024: $178,905
  • Livability: 72
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,535
Poorest City in Nebraska: Falls City

Nebraska

  • Cheapest city for single people: Falls City
  • Population total: 4,124
  • Household total: 1,893
  • Household median income: $40,222
  • Household average value June 2024: $88,915
  • Livability: 79
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $526
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,125
Fallon, Nevada USA - January 12, 2022: Business and historic buildings in the downtown district of Fallon Nevada.

Nevada

  • Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne
  • Population total: 2,739
  • Household total: 1,120
  • Household median income: $55,847
  • Household average value June 2024: $130,165
  • Livability: 72
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $771
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,364
Berlin-New-Hampshire

New Hampshire

  • Cheapest city for single people: Berlin
  • Population total: 9,485
  • Household total: 3,638
  • Household median income: $41,638
  • Household average value June 2024: $188,930
  • Livability: 65
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,630
Autumn in Red Bank, New Jersey stock photo

New Jersey

  • Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown
  • Population total: 26,895
  • Household total: 6,918
  • Household median income: $44,440
  • Household average value June 2024: $236,011
  • Livability: 74
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,121
Tucumcari, New Mexico, USA - May 12, 2011: A large mural painted on the side of Lowe's Supermarket in Tucumcari, NM features the iconic Route 66 sign and slogan: Get Your Kicks.

New Mexico

  • Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari
  • Population total: 5,206
  • Household total: 2,251
  • Household median income: $34,424
  • Household average value June 2024: $80,595
  • Livability: 63
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $477
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,891

Buffalo is the second largest city in the state of New York and the 81st most populous city in the United States.

New York

  • Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
  • Population total: 28,679
  • Household total: 12,510
  • Household median income: $39,507
  • Household average value June 2024: $119,822
  • Livability: 68
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $710
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,217
Durham, USA - June 18, 2016: A statue on a roundabout in the centre of Durham, North Carolina, USA.

North Carolina

  • Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids
  • Population total: 15,143
  • Household total: 6,318
  • Household median income: 45,732
  • Household average value June 2024: $115,881
  • Livability: 56
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $686
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,271
Enchanted Highway sculptures

North Dakota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
  • Population total: 15,850
  • Household total: 6,771
  • Household median income: $53,389
  • Household average value June 2024: $197,202
  • Livability: 71
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,661
Youngstown is a city in and the county seat of Mahoning County in the U.

Ohio

  • Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown
  • Population total: 60,048
  • Household total: 25,449
  • Household median income: $34,295
  • Household average value June 2024: $61,036
  • Livability:  81
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $361
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,880
Norman, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the quaint and historic Main Street in the downtown district in the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Cheapest city for single people: Altus
  • Population total: 18,711
  • Household total: 7,403
  • Household median income: $56,620
  • Household average value June 2024: $97,371
  • Livability: 65
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $577
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,086
Tigard, Oregon - March 17, 2019 : Bridgeport Village, Shopping Mall in Tigard city.

Oregon

  • Cheapest city for single people: Baker City
  • Population total: 10,110
  • Household total: 4,244
  • Household median income: $54,063
  • Household average value June 2024: $251,821
  • Livability: 76
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,026

Mahanoy City, PA, USA - June 22, 2016: Mounds of chum, scrap materials because of size or impurities, sorted from processed anthracite, near a coal breaker.

Pennsylvania

  • Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City
  • Population total: 3,548
  • Household total: 1,358
  • Household median income: $37,440
  • Household average value June 2024: $41,664
  • Livability: 68
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $247
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,896
Central-Falls-High-School, Rhode-Island

Rhode Island

  • Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls
  • Population total: 22,359
  • Household total: 7358
  • Household median income: 43,097
  • Household average value June 2024: $343,389
  • Livability: 64
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,942
Florence is a city in, and the county seat of, Florence County, South Carolina, United States.

South Carolina

  • Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville
  • Population total: 6,975
  • Household total: 2,749
  • Household median income: $37,891
  • Household average value June 2024: $87,296
  • Livability: 53
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $517
  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,997
Downtown Huron South Dakota

South Dakota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Huron
  • Population total: 14,179
  • Household total: 5,489
  • Household median income: $57,702
  • Household average value June 2024: $179,991
  • Livability: 70
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,571
Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA - July 14,2018: View from the shores of Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Tennessee

  • Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville
  • Population total: 3,832
  • Household total: 936
  • Household median income: $26,898
  • Household average value June 2024: $95,167
  • Livability: 59
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $564
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,044
Fort Worth downtown skyline from a freeway offramp.

Texas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Vernon
  • Population total: 10,018
  • Household total: 3,748
  • Household median income: $47,528
  • Household average value June 2024: $93,105
  • Livability: 61
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $551
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,015

Provo Utah

Utah

  • Cheapest city for single people: Vernal
  • Population total: 10,041
  • Household total: 3,327
  • Household median income: $58,869
  • Household average value June 2024: $269,898
  • Livability: 76
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,145
Early morning autumn in the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont.

Vermont

  • Cheapest city for single people: Newport
  • Population total: 4,431
  • Household total: 1,988
  • Household median income: $53,026
  • Household average value June 2024: $254,348
  • Livability: 55
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,210
South Boston Virginia downtown

Virginia

  • Cheapest city for single people: South Boston
  • Population total: 7,942
  • Household total: 2,936
  • Household median income: $49,654
  • Household average value June 2024: $139,585
  • Livability: 75
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $827
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,290
Beautiful light illuminated the downtown urban core city center of Yakima, WA.

Washington

  • Cheapest city for single people: Othello
  • Population total: 8,582
  • Household total: 2,554
  • Household median income: $63,824
  • Household average value June 2024: $334,815
  • Livability: 68
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983
  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,452
The fabled Monongahela River flows between Morgantown and Westover WV.

West Virginia

  • Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg
  • Population total: 15,977
  • Household total: 6,650
  • Household median income: $46,595
  • Household average value June 2024: $114,424
  • Livability: 82
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $678
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,296
Aerial view of Britannia Bay, Mustique.

Wisconsin

  • Cheapest city for single people: Marinette
  • Population total: 11,065
  • Household total: 5,087
  • Household median income: $54,969
  • Household average value June 2024: $181,423
  • Livability: 75
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,492
Aerial view of Casper, Wyoming, USA.

Wyoming

  • Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins
  • Population total: 8,287
  • Household total: 3,165
  • Household median income: $70,054
  • Household average value June 2024: $202,214
  • Livability: 70
  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197
  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,855

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.

