The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State

The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.

GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.

Alabama

Cheapest city for single people: Selma

Selma Population total: 17,875

17,875 Household total: 7,456

7,456 Household median income: $31,084

$31,084 Household average value June 2024: $62,019

$62,019 Livability: 56

56 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554

$1,554 Mortgage monthly average cost: $367

$367 Monthly total cost of living: $1,921

Alaska

Cheapest city for single people: Kenai

Kenai Population total: 7,477

7,477 Household total: 2,870

2,870 Household median income: $77,335

$77,335 Household average value June 2024: $310,376

$310,376 Livability: 55

55 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807

$1,807 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838

$1,838 Monthly total cost of living: $3,645

Arizona

Cheapest city for single people: Douglas

Douglas Population total: 16,301

16,301 Household total: 4,476

4,476 Household median income: $41,594

$41,594 Household average value June 2024: $163,587

$163,587 Livability: 69

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581

$1,581 Mortgage monthly average cost: $969

$969 Monthly total cost of living: $2,549

Arkansas

Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City

Forrest City Population total: 13,010

13,010 Household total: 3,976

3,976 Household median income: $36,368

$36,368 Household average value June 2024: $65,202

$65,202 Livability: 58

58 Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432

$1,432 Mortgage monthly average cost: $386

$386 Monthly total cost of living: $1,818

California

Cheapest city for single people: Susanville

Susanville Population total: 15,737

15,737 Household total: 3,447

3,447 Household median income: $52,997

$52,997 Household average value June 2024: $241,598

$241,598 Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757

$1,757 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431

$1,431 Monthly total cost of living: $3,187

Colorado

Cheapest city for single people: La Junta

La Junta Population total: 7,244

7,244 Household total: 3,226

3,226 Household median income: $50,799

$50,799 Household average value June 2024: $160,281

$160,281 Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

$1,536 Mortgage monthly average cost: $949

$949 Monthly total cost of living: $2,485

Connecticut

Cheapest city for single people: Hartford

Hartford Population total: 121,057

121,057 Household total: 48,277

48,277 Household median income: $41,841

$41,841 Household average value June 2024: $176,089

$176,089 Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997

$1,997 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043

$1,043 Monthly total cost of living: $3,040

Delaware

Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere

Elsmere Population total: 6,194

6,194 Household total: 2,282

2,282 Household median income: $70,773

$70,773 Household average value June 2024: $230,094

$230,094 Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827

$1,827 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362

$1,362 Monthly total cost of living: $3,190

Florida

Cheapest city for single people: Palatka

Palatka Population total: 10,471

10,471 Household total: 4,317

4,317 Household median income: $30,945

$30,945 Household average value June 2024: $206,309

$206,309 Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

$1,593 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222

$1,222 Monthly total cost of living: $2,814

Georgia

Cheapest city for single people: Americus

Americus Population total: 16,020

16,020 Household total: 5,880

5,880 Household median income: $36.498

$36.498 Household average value June 2024: $120,959

$120,959 Livability: 51

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531

$1,531 Mortgage monthly average cost: $716

$716 Monthly total cost of living: $2,247

Hawaii

Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview

Mountainview Population total: 3,627

3,627 Household total: 1,150

1,150 Household median income: $60,057

$60,057 Household average value June 2024: $334,312

$334,312 Livability: 53

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304

$2,304 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980

$1,980 Monthly total cost of living: $4,283

Idaho

Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen

Aberdeen Population total: 2,611

2,611 Household total: 741

741 Household median income: $62,944

$62,944 Household average value June 2024: $248,303

$248,303 Livability: 71

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445

$1,445 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470

$1,470 Monthly total cost of living: 2,915

Illinois

Cheapest city for single people: Danville

Danville Population total: 29,100

29,100 Household total: 11,536

11,536 Household median income: $42,424

$42,424 Household average value June 2024: $73,277

$73,277 Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527

$1,527 Mortgage monthly average cost: $434

$434 Monthly total cost of living: $1,961

Indiana

Cheapest city for single people: Gary

Gary Population total: 69,136

69,136 Household total: 27,612

27,612 Household median income: $36,874

$36,874 Household average value June 2024: $81,093

$81,093 Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670

$1,670 Mortgage monthly average cost: $480

$480 Monthly total cost of living: $2,150

Iowa

Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk

Keokuk Population total: 9,868

9,868 Household total: 4,418

4,418 Household median income: $47,571

$47,571 Household average value June 2024: $87,133

$87,133 Livability: 74

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496

$1,496 Mortgage monthly average cost: $516

$516 Monthly total cost of living: $2,012

Kansas

Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville

Coffeyville Population total: 8,842

8,842 Household total: 3,575

3,575 Household median income: $41,220

$41,220 Household average value June 2024: $58,013

$58,013 Livability: 57

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462

$1,462 Mortgage monthly average cost: $344

$344 Monthly total cost of living: $1,805

Kentucky

Cheapest city for single people: Ashland

Ashland Population total: 21,542

21,542 Household total: 8,903

8,903 Household median income: $51,250

$51,250 Household average value June 2024: $107,759

$107,759 Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617

$1,617 Mortgage monthly average cost: $638

$638 Monthly total cost of living: $2,255

Louisiana

Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence

Lake Providence Population total: 3,542

3,542 Household total: 1,388

1,388 Household median income: $25,614

$25,614 Household average value June 2024: $58,632

$58,632 Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567

$1,567 Mortgage monthly average cost: $347

$347 Monthly total cost of living: $1,914

Maine

Cheapest city for single people: Houlton

Houlton Population total: 4,918

4,918 Household total: 2,034

2,034 Household median income: $50,625

$50,625 Household average value June 2024: $143,451

$143,451 Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541

$1,541 Mortgage monthly average cost: $849

$849 Monthly total cost of living: $2,391

Maryland

Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland

Cumberland Population total: 19,041

19,041 Household total: 8,343

8,343 Household median income: $45,915

$45,915 Household average value June 2024: $148,065

$148,065 Livability: 78

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542

$1,542 Mortgage monthly average cost: $877

$877 Monthly total cost of living: $2,418

Massachusetts

Cheapest city for single people: North Adams

North Adams Population total: 12,937

12,937 Household total: 5,816

5,816 Household median income: $45,525

$45,525 Household average value June 2024: $245,107

$245,107 Livability: 56

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611

$1,611 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451

$1,451 Monthly total cost of living: $3,063

Michigan

Cheapest city for single people: Beecher

Beecher Population total: 9,085

9,085 Household total: 3,695

3,695 Household median income: $35,618

$35,618 Household average value June 2024: $42,035

$42,035 Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712

$1,712 Mortgage monthly average cost: $249

$249 Monthly total cost of living: $1,960

Minnesota

Cheapest city for single people: Virginia

Virginia Population total: 8,415

8,415 Household total: 3,960

3,960 Household median income: $49,789

$49,789 Household average value June 2024: $129,187

$129,187 Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

$1,536 Mortgage monthly average cost: $765

$765 Monthly total cost of living: $2,301

Mississippi

Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale

Clarksdale Population total: 14,769

14,769 Household total: 5,849

5,849 Household median income: $35,377

$35,377 Household average value June 2024: $47,733

$47,733 Livability: 61

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494

$1,494 Mortgage monthly average cost: $283

$283 Monthly total cost of living: $1,776

Missouri

Cheapest city for single people: Kennet

Kennet Population total: 10,383

10,383 Household total: 3,992

3,992 Household median income: $52,907

$52,907 Household average value June 2024: $103,012

$103,012 Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544

$1,544 Mortgage monthly average cost: $610

$610 Monthly total cost of living: $2,154

Montana

Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank

Cut Bank Population total: 3,061

3,061 Household total: 1,168

1,168 Household median income: $41,759

$41,759 Household average value June 2024: $178,905

$178,905 Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476

$1,476 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059

$1,059 Monthly total cost of living: $2,535

Nebraska

Cheapest city for single people: Falls City

Falls City Population total: 4,124

4,124 Household total: 1,893

1,893 Household median income: $40,222

$40,222 Household average value June 2024: $88,915

$88,915 Livability: 79

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599

$1,599 Mortgage monthly average cost: $526

$526 Monthly total cost of living: $2,125

Nevada

Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne

Hawthorne Population total: 2,739

2,739 Household total: 1,120

1,120 Household median income: $55,847

$55,847 Household average value June 2024: $130,165

$130,165 Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

$1,593 Mortgage monthly average cost: $771

$771 Monthly total cost of living: $2,364

New Hampshire

Cheapest city for single people: Berlin

Berlin Population total: 9,485

9,485 Household total: 3,638

3,638 Household median income: $41,638

$41,638 Household average value June 2024: $188,930

$188,930 Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511

$1,511 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119

$1,119 Monthly total cost of living: $2,630

New Jersey

Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown

Bridegetown Population total: 26,895

26,895 Household total: 6,918

6,918 Household median income: $44,440

$44,440 Household average value June 2024: $236,011

$236,011 Livability: 74

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724

$1,724 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398

$1,398 Monthly total cost of living: $3,121

New Mexico

Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari

Tucumcari Population total: 5,206

5,206 Household total: 2,251

2,251 Household median income: $34,424

$34,424 Household average value June 2024: $80,595

$80,595 Livability: 63

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414

$1,414 Mortgage monthly average cost: $477

$477 Monthly total cost of living: $1,891

New York

Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

Jamestown Population total: 28,679

28,679 Household total: 12,510

12,510 Household median income: $39,507

$39,507 Household average value June 2024: $119,822

$119,822 Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507

$1,507 Mortgage monthly average cost: $710

$710 Monthly total cost of living: $2,217

North Carolina

Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids

Roanoke Rapids Population total: 15,143

15,143 Household total: 6,318

6,318 Household median income: 45,732

45,732 Household average value June 2024: $115,881

$115,881 Livability: 56

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585

$1,585 Mortgage monthly average cost: $686

$686 Monthly total cost of living: $2,271

North Dakota

Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

Jamestown Population total: 15,850

15,850 Household total: 6,771

6,771 Household median income: $53,389

$53,389 Household average value June 2024: $197,202

$197,202 Livability: 71

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493

$1,493 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168

$1,168 Monthly total cost of living: $2,661

Ohio

Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown

Youngstown Population total: 60,048

60,048 Household total: 25,449

25,449 Household median income: $34,295

$34,295 Household average value June 2024: $61,036

$61,036 Livability: 81

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519

$1,519 Mortgage monthly average cost: $361

$361 Monthly total cost of living: $1,880

Oklahoma

Cheapest city for single people: Altus

Altus Population total: 18,711

18,711 Household total: 7,403

7,403 Household median income: $56,620

$56,620 Household average value June 2024: $97,371

$97,371 Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509

$1,509 Mortgage monthly average cost: $577

$577 Monthly total cost of living: $2,086

Oregon

Cheapest city for single people: Baker City

Baker City Population total: 10,110

10,110 Household total: 4,244

4,244 Household median income: $54,063

$54,063 Household average value June 2024: $251,821

$251,821 Livability: 76

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535

$1,535 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491

$1,491 Monthly total cost of living: $3,026

Pennsylvania

Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City

Mahanoy City Population total: 3,548

3,548 Household total: 1,358

1,358 Household median income: $37,440

$37,440 Household average value June 2024: $41,664

$41,664 Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649

$1,649 Mortgage monthly average cost: $247

$247 Monthly total cost of living: $1,896

Rhode Island

Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls

Central Falls Population total: 22,359

22,359 Household total: 7358

7358 Household median income: 43,097

43,097 Household average value June 2024: $343,389

$343,389 Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910

$1,910 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033

$2,033 Monthly total cost of living: $3,942

South Carolina

Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville

Bennettsville Population total: 6,975

6,975 Household total: 2,749

2,749 Household median income: $37,891

$37,891 Household average value June 2024: $87,296

$87,296 Livability: 53

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

$1,480 Mortgage monthly average cost: $517

$517 Monthly total cost of living: $1,997

South Dakota

Cheapest city for single people: Huron

Huron Population total: 14,179

14,179 Household total: 5,489

5,489 Household median income: $57,702

$57,702 Household average value June 2024: $179,991

$179,991 Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506

$1,506 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066

$1,066 Monthly total cost of living: $2,571

Tennessee

Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville

Tiptonville Population total: 3,832

3,832 Household total: 936

936 Household median income: $26,898

$26,898 Household average value June 2024: $95,167

$95,167 Livability: 59

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

$1,480 Mortgage monthly average cost: $564

$564 Monthly total cost of living: $2,044

Texas

Cheapest city for single people: Vernon

Vernon Population total: 10,018

10,018 Household total: 3,748

3,748 Household median income: $47,528

$47,528 Household average value June 2024: $93,105

$93,105 Livability: 61

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464

$1,464 Mortgage monthly average cost: $551

$551 Monthly total cost of living: $2,015

Utah

Cheapest city for single people: Vernal

Vernal Population total: 10,041

10,041 Household total: 3,327

3,327 Household median income: $58,869

$58,869 Household average value June 2024: $269,898

$269,898 Livability: 76

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546

$1,546 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598

$1,598 Monthly total cost of living: $3,145

Vermont

Cheapest city for single people: Newport

Newport Population total: 4,431

4,431 Household total: 1,988

1,988 Household median income: $53,026

$53,026 Household average value June 2024: $254,348

$254,348 Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704

$1,704 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506

$1,506 Monthly total cost of living: $3,210

Virginia

Cheapest city for single people: South Boston

South Boston Population total: 7,942

7,942 Household total: 2,936

2,936 Household median income: $49,654

$49,654 Household average value June 2024: $139,585

$139,585 Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463

$1,463 Mortgage monthly average cost: $827

$827 Monthly total cost of living: $2,290

Washington

Cheapest city for single people: Othello

Othello Population total: 8,582

8,582 Household total: 2,554

2,554 Household median income: $63,824

$63,824 Household average value June 2024: $334,815

$334,815 Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469

$1,469 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983

$1,983 Monthly total cost of living: $3,452

West Virginia

Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg

Clarksburg Population total: 15,977

15,977 Household total: 6,650

6,650 Household median income: $46,595

$46,595 Household average value June 2024: $114,424

$114,424 Livability: 82

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618

$1,618 Mortgage monthly average cost: $678

$678 Monthly total cost of living: $2,296

Wisconsin

Cheapest city for single people: Marinette

Marinette Population total: 11,065

11,065 Household total: 5,087

5,087 Household median income: $54,969

$54,969 Household average value June 2024: $181,423

$181,423 Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417

$1,417 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074

$1,074 Monthly total cost of living: $2,492

Wyoming

Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins

Rawlins Population total: 8,287

8,287 Household total: 3,165

3,165 Household median income: $70,054

$70,054 Household average value June 2024: $202,214

$202,214 Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658

$1,658 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197

$1,197 Monthly total cost of living: $2,855

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.

