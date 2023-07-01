Most Advisors Unprepared for Succession Planning

In an article for ThinkAdvisor, John Manganaro shares some concerning research that shows most advisors are not preparing for succession planning and that it poses a significant threat to the industry. It’s also commonly cited as a risk by the leaders of various advisories as there are forecasts of a massive wave of retirements by advisors over the next decade.

Many are incorrectly assuming that they will be able to gracefully exit the business and hand over their clients to the next generation. Yet, this is easier said than done since it assumes that the incoming advisor will have the talent and ability to serve clients and help them reach their financial goals.

There are additional challenges such as many clients may not be comfortable with younger or newer advisors and elect to go elsewhere. Often, relationships between the retiring advisor and the newer one can fray over questions about leadership, compensation, and the financial structure of the new arrangement.

It’s ironic because advisors intuitively believe in long-term planning to help their clients reach their goals. Yet, many are not doing the same for their practices.

Finsum: Financial advisors need to embrace long-term planning to ensure a successful exit with the same diligence that they help their clients build a plan to reach their financial goals.

advisors

clients

wealth management

recruiting

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.