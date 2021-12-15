Most Active Stocks Today? 4 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch

Are These The Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Invest In Today?

Like it or not, renewable energy is likely going to be the future of the energy industry. As a result, investors looking towards long-term gains may be considering renewable energy stocks in the stock market now. For the most part, the market for renewables continues to grow by the day. This is evident as more mainstream companies are actively looking to reduce their carbon emissions as well. Take United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) for example. Earlier this week, the company revealed its stake in a hydrogen-electric engine manufacturer, ZeroAvia. Alongside this, UAL is also planning to buy up to 100 of ZeroAvia’s engines for its aircraft fleet.

At the same time, even governments across the globe are increasing their spending on this booming sector. Just this week, the government of Spain announced plans to invest about $7.8 billion towards renewables, green hydrogen, and energy storage through 2024. Additionally, the Spanish government is also looking to attract another $10.64 billion in private funding under its pandemic recovery plan. Given all of this, the general prospects for companies like First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) could be on the rise. Because of all this, investors could be looking out for the top renewable energy stocks in the stock market today. Could one of these companies fit the bill?

Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] In December 2021

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.

First up, we have ChargePoint, an EV infrastructure company that operates one of the largest online networks of independently owned EV charging stations. Since 2007, the company has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with its charging networks and comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. Also, its cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed for a wide number of uses. This would include options for every charging scenario from home and transport fleets of all types. CHPT stock currently trades at $19.14 as of 1:13 p.m. ET.

On December 7, 2021, the company reported its third-quarter financials for fiscal 2022. Diving in, quarterly revenue increased by 79% year-over-year to $65 million. IT also activated ports of approximately 163,000 as of October 31, with 45,000 in Europe. The company also closed acquisitions of European e-mobility technology provider has·to·be and eBus and also commercial vehicle management provider ViriCiti.

The company also ended the quarter with $365.9 million on its balance sheet. Given the strong quarter, ChargePoint says that it is raising its full-year revenue outlook to $235-$240 million from $225-$235 million for the fiscal year ending January 31. 2022. All things considered, is CHPT stock worth adding to your portfolio today?

Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group is an EV manufacturer that also has energy storage and original equipment manufacturing services. In essence, the company is introducing its line of luxurious EVs to the industry. Its first car is the Lucid Air, a state-of-the-art luxury sedan.

The Lucid Air is also one of the fastest charging EVs in the world with incredible horsepower and an unrivaled range of up to 520 miles per charge. LCID stock currently trades at $39.99 as of 1:14 p.m. ET and is up by over 300% since its IPO.

On Monday, the company announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq-100 Index, effective before the market opening on Monday, December 20, 2021. “We are proud to join the prestigious Nasdaq-100 Index, a recognition of our progress establishing Lucid in the EV market and our future growth strategy,” said Sherry House, CFO, Lucid Group. “Since our successful public listing on Nasdaq in July, and with customer deliveries of the Lucid Air beginning in October, our differentiated EV technology continues to drive a clear demand for, and confidence in, our products and company.” For this reason, is LCID stock a top renewable stock to buy?

Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is a provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. In fact, its innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in power, energy, and transportation. Impressively, the company has created the first commercially viable market for HFC technology and has now deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility across the globe. PLUG stock currently trades at $29.55 as of 1:19 p.m. ET.

On December 14, 2021, the company has entered into a long-term supply and logistics agreement with Certarus to further scale and expand the infrastructure needed to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen fuel. The companies will leverage their expertise in hydrogen production, mobile energy distribution, and related technologies to enhance the North American supply chain.

In detail, Plug Power will provide Certarus with up to 10 tons of green hydrogen per day from its hydrogen production network with initial deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2022. Certarus’ integrated logistics platform and an industry-leading fleet of compressed gas delivery trailers will safely move hydrogen directly from production locations to Plug Power’s and Certarus’ end users. With that being said, is PLUG stock a buy?

Enphase Energy Inc.

Following that, we have Enphase Energy. Overall, Enphase identifies as a global energy tech firm. By Enphase’s estimates, it is the world’s leading provider of micro inverter-based solar and battery systems. Through its offerings, consumers and organizations alike can employ solar energy to their advantage. Be it for personal use, energy storage, or even selling generated energy, Enphase is there to assist. The company accomplishes all this via its vast array of solar, battery, and software solutions. Moreover, the company’s solar energy systems can be easily controlled via its all-in-one smartphone app. With Enphase’s simplified approach to using solar energy, ENPH stock could be worth knowing.

In fact, the company’s shares currently trade at $196.36 apiece as of 1:15 p.m. ET. This would be after massive gains of over 600% since its pandemic era low. Even so, Enphase does not seem to be slowing down on the operational front anytime soon. Just this week, the company launched its Enphase Installer Network (EIN) in Mexico.

As you can imagine, this serves to improve the overall market reach of Enphase’s EIN. Notably, EIN members have access to “an advanced digital platform that delivers sales leads and self-service tools”. This alongside Enphase’s business metrics and analytics solutions could further bolster Enphase’s international growth. All in all, would you consider ENPH stock a top pick in the stock market now?

