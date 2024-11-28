Mosman Oil and Gas Shifts Focus to Helium Exploration

Mosman Oil and Gas (GB:MSMN) has released an update.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited has successfully transitioned from oil and gas production to focusing on helium exploration, with promising projects in the USA and Australia. The company sold its Stanley oil assets and acquired a stake in the Vecta Helium Project, which is set to begin drilling in December 2024. With a solid cash position and a dedicated team, Mosman is well-positioned to expand its helium portfolio and explore new opportunities.

