Mosman Oil and Gas Plans AGM and Major Resolutions

Mosman Oil and Gas (GB:MSMN) has released an update.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, where shareholders will vote on resolutions including director participation in a recent £1.5 million placing. The company is also proposing a new share option award for CEO Andy Carroll as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. These developments come as Mosman continues to focus on expanding its exploration and production projects in the US and Australia.

