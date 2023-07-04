News & Insights

Commodities

Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily restricts landings and takeoffs

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

July 04, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

Updates with detail, changes source

July 4 (Reuters) - Landings and takeoffs at Moscow's Vnukovo airport were restricted on Tuesday morning "for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport," Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, or Rosaviatsiya, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Restrictions were in place until 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), the agency said. It added that a number of flights were diverted to other airports.

It also said that other Moscow airports were functioning normally.

It was not immediately known whether the changes were related to a number of drones being intercepted early on Tuesday near Moscow.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.