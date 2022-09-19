Moscow summons Canada envoy over Russian embassy attacks in Ottawa

MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador and issued a protest over attacks on the Russian embassy in Ottawa, the ministry said on Monday.

It said an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the grounds of the Russian embassy in Ottawa. It also said "aggressive" demonstrators had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

