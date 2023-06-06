News & Insights

Moscow says Air India reserve plane to land in Russia early Wednesday

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 7 (Reuters) - Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said a reserve Air India plane is scheduled to land early on Wednesday in Russia's Far East to pick up passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport there.

"The planned landing time is 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on June 7," Rosaviatsia said on the Telegram messaging app.

The agency said it gave permission for the reserve plane to land in Russia's Magadan, a port town on the Sea of Okhotsk.

An Air India plane flying from Delhi to San Francisco with 216 passengers and 16 crew onboard was forced to divert and land in Magadan after a technical issue with one of its engines, the airline said on Tuesday.

