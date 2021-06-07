US Markets

Moscow, in response to sanctions, bans 9 Canadian citizens from entering Russia

Contributor
Andrey Ostroukh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions imposed on March 24, has decided to ban nine Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions imposed on March 24, has decided to ban nine Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Canada in March imposed new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular