Moscow, in response to sanctions, bans 9 Canadian citizens from entering Russia

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions imposed on March 24, has decided to ban nine Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Canada in March imposed new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response.

