MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM said on Wednesday that trading on its securities market would resume at 1135 Moscow time (0735 GMT), after it was suspended earlier for the second time in two days.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

