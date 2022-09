MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russia's Moscow Exchange said on Tuesday that it would stop trading in British pounds in its foreign currency market on Oct. 3.

"Suspension of these operations is due to potential risks and difficulties in settling in the British pound," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.