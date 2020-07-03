Moscow Exchange to start U.S. blue chip trading on Aug 17
MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will launch trading of the 20 most liquid shares from the U.S. S&P 500 index on Aug. 17, the bourse's spokesman said on Friday.
The Moscow Exchange said last month it would offer access to U.S. shares in a breakthrough for its long-awaited project, which was slowed by Western sanctions. L8N2DT4KR
Russia's largest bourse will add more names from the S&P 500 later this year, planning to trade the stocks in Russian roubles.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)
((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook