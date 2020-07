Moscow Exchange to start U.S. blue chip trading on Aug 17

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange will launch trading of the 20 most liquid shares from the U.S. S&P 500 index on Aug. 17, the bourse's spokesman said on Friday.

The Moscow Exchange said last month it would offer access to U.S. shares in a breakthrough for its long-awaited project, which was slowed by Western sanctions. L8N2DT4KR

Russia's largest bourse will add more names from the S&P 500 later this year, planning to trade the stocks in Russian roubles.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Alison Williams)

