Moscow Exchange to start trading shares in sanctioned Russian cyber firm on Dec. 17

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, will start trading on the Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM on Dec. 17, the bourse said on Thursday.

The United States imposed sanctions on the company in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions. The company told Reuters in May it was pressing ahead with initial public offering (IPO) plans regardless.

