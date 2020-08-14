Moscow Exchange to launch early trading on FX, derivatives market in 2021

MOSCOW, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, said on Friday it will start trading foreign currency and derivatives three hours earlier in the first quarter of 2021 and extend its hours of operation.

The Moscow Exchange has long considered extending trading hours to attract more clients and this year prolonged the evening session on its stock market that draws in retail investors.

The bourse said its decision to move the start of FX and derivatives trade to 0400 GMT, from 0700 GMT, early next year would be beneficial for its clients to the east and was in line with international practices.

Trading on both sections will end at 2050 GMT, as usual, the Moscow Exchange said, adding that it would report the date for the extended trading hours later.

Foreign investors play an important role on the Moscow Exchange, which offers an increasing number of shares, some of which get included in global stock indexes.

This week, shares in Russian internet giant Yandex YNDX.O, YNDX.MM hit a record high, buoyed by its inclusion in the MSCI Russia index, which analysts said was the biggest event for this index in recent history.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Robert Birsel)

((andrey.ostroukh@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.