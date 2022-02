MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets.

The exchange will announce the resumption of trading at a later date, it said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

