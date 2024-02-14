News & Insights

Moscow Exchange suspends stock market trading for second time this week

Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

February 14, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, temporarily suspended stock market trading for the second time in two days on Wednesday due to a server error, while trading on other markets continued as normal.

The exchange blamed Wednesday's suspension on a configuration error with the main server of the stock market's trading and clearing system, to which trading had been migrated during Tuesday's suspension.

On Tuesday, a hardware error on its main server had required a switch to a backup server. Tuesday's suspension lasted from 1058 GMT to 1245 GMT.

Wednesday's suspension lasted just under an hour and ended at 0835 GMT.

Trading on Moscow Exchange's currency, derivatives and precious metals markets was unaffected, it said.

