Moscow Exchange sees 29% jump in net profit in 2022

March 10, 2023 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange, Russia's main bourse, recorded a 29% increase in net profit in 2022 to 36.3 billion roubles ($479 million), the company said on Friday.

Trading volumes remained strong at Moscow Exchange last year, despite a month-long closure of the stock market after the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, triggering a huge Western package of sanctions on Russia's economy and financial system.

($1 = 75.8000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.