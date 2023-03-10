Moscow Exchange sees 29% jump in net profit in 2022

MOSCOW, March 10 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange, Russia's main bourse, recorded a 29% increase in net profit in 2022 to 36.3 billion roubles ($479 million), the company said on Friday.

Trading volumes remained strong at Moscow Exchange last year, despite a month-long closure of the stock market after the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, triggering a huge Western package of sanctions on Russia's economy and financial system.

($1 = 75.8000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

