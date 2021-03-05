Moscow Exchange says not setting aside funds for WTI futures lawsuits

MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, which has faced lawsuits from private investors related to losses on oil futures last year, does not plan to set aside reserves from its profits for these disputes, bourse officials said on Friday.

Market players lost almost 1 billion roubles ($13.43 million) when the Moscow Exchange halted trading of April Light Sweet Crude Oil blend futures, which are pegged to U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures, when WTI slid below zero for the first time on April 20 last year.

A Russian court in October dismissed a suit against the exchange filed by retail investors, who said the decision to halt trading as WTI futures plunged had deprived them of the opportunity to limit their exposure.

Other lawsuits are still pending, but the bourse's Chief Financial Officer Maxim Lapin on Friday said he did not see the need to set aside reserves.

"The grounds for reserves arise when there is a high risk of fund outflows," Lapin told a briefing.

Igor Marich, MOEX's managing director for sales and business development, said the exchange acted lawfully last April when oil futures turned negative.

"We are absolutely confident that we are in the right, and the courts will confirm this," he said.

The Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse, improved its trading and clearing system last year to make trading in financial instruments possible even in the case of negative prices.

It started trading foreign currency, gold and derivatives three hours earlier this week, from March 1, opening at 0400 GMT and extending its trading day to 17 hours to cover more time zones, boost liquidity and attract Asian investors.

($1 = 74.4490 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Anna Rzhevkina, additional reporting by Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Sadykov; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((anna.rzhevkina@tr.com; +48 58 7696600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.