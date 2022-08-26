Moscow Exchange plans to restart early morning FX trading in September

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, on Friday said it intends to restart its early morning trading session for currencies and derivatives in September and to widen the trading hours of the Chinese yuan before the end of the year.

Demand for the yuan in Russia has increased since Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow, limiting its access to the dollar and euro markets.

Russia's main trading hours are between 0700 and 1600 GMT. The earlier trading session begins at 0350 GMT and was introduced in March last year as part of an effort to attract more Asian investors.

