Moscow Exchange plans legal challenge against EU sanctions on NSD

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse, on Friday said it planned to legally challenge European Union sanctions on the country's National Settlement Depository (NSD) and would seek to protect the interests of Russian investors.

The NSD, Russia's domestic paying agent, equivalent to the Euroclear and Clearstream western clearing houses, plays an important role in the country's financial system and is a key intermediary with international markets.

It was sanctioned by the EU in early June.

(Reporting by Reuters)

