Moscow Exchange hopes for first 'replacement bond' issues in September

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Moscow Exchange, Russia's largest bourse, said the first issues of so-called "replacement bonds" that Russian companies need to replace unserviceable Eurobonds should take place in September.

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, said the first issues of so-called "replacement bonds" that Russian companies need to replace unserviceable Eurobonds should take place in September.

"We hope that the first issues of replacement bonds will appear at the end of September, as there is not much time left before the end of the year," said Ekaterina Nagaeva, director of the bourse's listing department, in comments cleared for publication on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More