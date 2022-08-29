Moscow Exchange hopes for first 'replacement bond' issues in September

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange MOEX.MM, Russia's largest bourse, said the first issues of so-called "replacement bonds" that Russian companies need to replace unserviceable Eurobonds should take place in September.

"We hope that the first issues of replacement bonds will appear at the end of September, as there is not much time left before the end of the year," said Ekaterina Nagaeva, director of the bourse's listing department, in comments cleared for publication on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

