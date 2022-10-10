Moscow Exchange holds discrete auction of Gazprom shares after steep fall

Adds auction ending at 0745 GMT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange will stage a discrete auction of Gazprom GAZP.MM shares starting at 1015 Moscow time (0715 GMT) after shares in the gas company fell by more than 20%, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Trading will resume at 1045 Moscow time (0745 GMT), the stock exchange said in a statement.

Shares dropped after Gazprom started trading ex-dividend. Gazprom's dividend payouts are highly sensitive for the market and regularly move the company's share price significantly.

