Moscow Exchange holds discrete auction of Gazprom shares after steep fall

Moscow Exchange will stage a discrete auction of Gazprom shares starting at 1015 Moscow time (0715 GMT) after shares in the gas company fell by more than 20%, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Trading will resume at 1045 Moscow time (0745 GMT), the stock exchange said in a statement.

Shares dropped after Gazprom started trading ex-dividend. Gazprom's dividend payouts are highly sensitive for the market and regularly move the company's share price significantly.

