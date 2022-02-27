Moscow exchange delays start of trading, shuts fx repo market

The Moscow Exchange will open forex and money market trading at 10:00 Moscow time on Monday, three hours later than the usual opening time for the forex market, and will suspend trading on the forex repo market, the bourse said.

The rouble plunged to an all-time low on Monday, and the dollar soared against nearly all peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and Vladimir Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert.

